ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Caprock Caprockettes dancer performs at TDEA

By Mya Clark
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dVMo_0kJM7dQN00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Caprockettes, senior captain Angelina Vong performed at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention.

Vong has always had a passion for dancing and during her freshmen year of high school took Dance I.

After taking Dance I, Vong tried out for the Caprockettes and made the team. Since being a member of the team Vong has realized there is more to school than academics and has a new mindset.

“Before high school I was never really school spirited,” said Vong. “But once I joined the dance team, I realized that there’s so much more to school than just academics. There’s clubs, groups, you know friendships, you know bonds that you can build with families, such as this one. I think being able to represent my school meant a lot to me.”

Vong’s leadership qualities were noticed by her coaches and during her junior year she was first lieutenant for the team. This year she is the team captain.

“I think Angelina from the beginning has always had a strong suit for leadership she has been a great role model for others, and I believe her character and attitude bounces back and forth,” said Erika Castanon Director of Dance. “Others are able to learn from her and even if there are good days and bad days, I know her teammates can depend on her, and I know that she can set a good example.”

Castanon is a Caprock alumnus and shared it means a lot to be back at her alma mater, challenging her students to chase their dreams.

“I think here at caprock we go by longhorns today leaders tomorrow and it’s really powerful to know that I can come back to continue a legacy that I was able to start it’s kind of full circle,” stated Castanon.

Castanon continued, “my first-year, last year I was kind of in awe I could not believe I was back here in the classroom as a teacher but specifically doing something I loved as a high school student as a college student and now as a teacher. So, it’s very exciting, I’m very proud of myself to be at this point but very proud to set an example for my students as well.”

Both Vong and Castanon shared they wish the entire team could have experienced TDEA. Dancers from all levels of experience and backgrounds were there and Vong said she has a different mindset now.

“It was definitely a huge learning experience you know being there with all these advanced dancers,” shared Vong. “I consider myself an intermediate dancer and being there around all these advanced dancers I usually see on Instagram or online videos I look at or to better myself.”

Vong continued, “seeing them do it in person was completely different than seeing them do it online and performing with them, learning a routine with them, seeing them struggle in ways I couldn’t even imagine made me feel human and see them as human as well.”

The Caprock Caprockettes have an ‘I can, I will, I deserve it’ motto that has an impact on the way they think, practice and perform.

“It’s all about mentality,” said Castanon. “I always say don’t worry about winning its about yourself and how you feel during the process. I first get them ready by saying they are here on this team for a reason, they tried out for a reason. We go by that the whole process of our season that way we stay mentally motivated and from there the technique the character the attitude all pulls together just from that mentality.”

Amarillo Independent School District had three all-state dancers perform at TDEA. AISD is the only school district in the Texas Panhandle that offers dance for students and can be considered as physical education or fine arts elective.

Dance educators in the district hope that other districts will take notice and being to offer similar courses and opportunities for their students.

“How fortunate are we that if kids aren’t really finding their true meaning in life in academics, they can find an escape in their elective classes and I’m glad that as a teacher I’m able to serve as that role model and kind of help students find their true selves with something their interested in,” said Castanon.

Vong will graduate in the spring but the support and experience she received won’t soon be forgotten.

“I’ve gotten a lot of support you know especially from Coach Cas, my family they’re really proud of me, my teammates support me as well,” said Vong. “It was truly life changing for me and I don’t think I’d be the same person if I didn’t go to that convention. I honestly don’t think the same way I did before.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winners announced for WT’s Instagram scholarship contest

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that multiple students at WT won a scholarship after entering a holiday break Instagram scholarship contest. Officials detailed that the Office for Academic Affairs awarded Shefin Hibba, a sophomore wildlife biology major from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a $1,000 scholarship after Hibba submitted […]
CANYON, TX
KXAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Annual Amarillo South Rotary Club Potter County Deputy of the Year Award was awarded

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Annual Amarillo South Club Potter County Deputy of the Year Award was awarded on Thursday. Potter County Estray Officer, Deputy William Jake Snyder was awarded for the amazing service he did in 2022. “It’s very honoring, I don’t feel like it something I deserved for doing my job. I appreciate […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College baseball holds media day at Hodgetown ahead of inagural season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball held media day on Thursday ahead of the team’s first ever season. This is the first ever baseball season for Amarillo College with the school bringing athletics back for the first time since the mid-80s. Players took batting practice and spoke to the media with their first game less than three weeks away.
AMARILLO, TX
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 76 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,381 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 25 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy