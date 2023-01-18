ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Is Bruce Springsteen Rehearsing For His Upcoming Tour at Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena Tonight?

There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th). Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that? We haven't been able to confirm or deny these rumors (so far).
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
Renna Media

Suburban Chiropractic Celebrates 38 Years Of Service

The Suburban Chiropractic Center, located at 301 Main Street in Chatham, New Jersey celebrated their 38th anniversary on January 7, 2023. Dr. Joseph J. Murphy began the center in 1985 to offer the community a natural alternative to the traditional allopathic medical facilities in the Chatham area. They owe their success to the loyal patients who have continued with them, referred their friends and family, and their efforts to provide the highest level of service possible.
CHATHAM, NJ
Renna Media

Library Provides Adaptive Keyboard for Community Use

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) Somerville branch has a new resource available for customers to use – for free – with or without an SCLSNJ library card. This device is an adaptive keyboard called a Maltron Keyboard. An adaptive keyboard fits the shape of...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Michelin Restaurant Opens New Location in Montclair

A new Chinese fusion restaurant has opened in Montclair, bringing with it a delicious menu and international recognition. Jiang-Nin, located at 379 Bloomfield Avenue, opened in early January 2023. The restaurant is known for its Chinese fusion dishes that are prepared with traditional recipes and seasonal updates. In 2022, the restaurant was named to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, an acknowledgement of the restaurant’s high-quality food and dining experience. Read on to learn more about Jiang-Nin.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

PHOTOS: Union County wrestling tournament, Jan. 21, 2023

It’s one of the biggest county wrestling tournament weekends of the year and Union County is right in the mix. Check out some pictures from Saturday’s tournament. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
IRVINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy