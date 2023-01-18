ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South... The post Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed

Five years ago, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Josh McDaniels was their new head coach, only for him to back out the same day and return to the New England Patriots. The move was bizarre and led to criticism and backlash for McDaniels. There was speculation that the Patriots made some sort of promise to... The post Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches

Life in the NFL doesn’t often last long for many. South Florida felt that harsh reality on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins fired several coaches, including defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. In all, Miami dismissed four coaches on Thursday: Boyer, assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz, safeties coach Steve Gregory, and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie. ESPN’s Field Read more... The post NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches

Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy

The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
