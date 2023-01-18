Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South... The post Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed
Five years ago, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Josh McDaniels was their new head coach, only for him to back out the same day and return to the New England Patriots. The move was bizarre and led to criticism and backlash for McDaniels. There was speculation that the Patriots made some sort of promise to... The post Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings Star Blasts Kirk Cousins Over Final Throw In Loss To Giants
Many were puzzled when Kirk Cousins threw to T.J. Hockenson well short of the first-down sticks on the final offensive play for the Minnesota Vikings in their wild-card round loss to the New York Giants. Even Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson was confused by Cousins’ decision. And Peterson didn’t...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former NFL linebacker arrested for attacking his neighbor in a dispute over a video game
Chike Okeafor was a ten-year veteran after an amazing career at Purdue. The ten-year vet is now making the funny papers after he attacked his neighbor in a dispute over a video game. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers took 46-year-old Chikezie “Chike” Okeafor into custody after being called...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.
NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches
Life in the NFL doesn’t often last long for many. South Florida felt that harsh reality on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins fired several coaches, including defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. In all, Miami dismissed four coaches on Thursday: Boyer, assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz, safeties coach Steve Gregory, and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie. ESPN’s Field Read more... The post NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday
The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job
J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy
The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Coordinator Interview
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly interviewed Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator opening, the first step toward what many believe will be a necessary reunion in New England. So, how did O’Brien’s sit-down with Bill Belichick go?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight Thursday during an episode...
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0