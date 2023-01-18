Read full article on original website
Lincoln boys outlast Mitchell in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln outlasted a late surge from Mitchell to claim a narrow 67-66 win on Saturday. The Patriots found themselves up by ten points in the third quarter, but that’s when the Kernels began to close the gap. Lincoln trailed by one in the final seconds, but an Elijah […]
Stiegelmeier to retire, Rogers named head coach
26-year SDSU head coach, John Stiegelmeier has announced his retirement.
Dakota Wesleyan to be option for Presentation students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Presentation College students have another option to complete degrees. Dakota Wesleyan University announced Friday that it will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation. DWU will be the first South Dakota option for involved students. Presentation said it has teach-out options with three other colleges in North Dakota, Michigan and Iowa.
New head coach Jimmy Rogers outlines plans for future of SDSU football
SDSU officially introduced its new head football coach Friday morning.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Friday Scoreboard – January 20
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: College WrestlingSDSU 29, Utah Valley 12 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL MN Duluth 68, USF 53Augustana 80, MN Crookston 62Northern State 104, Minnesota 87 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL MN Duluth 72, USF 54Augustana 69, MN Crookston 60Northern State 72, Minnesota 69 SOUTH DAKOTA […]
Brandon Valley boys win with buzzer beater and OG, Jefferson girls are victorious Thursday night
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like Lincoln Kienholz had given his 3rd-ranked Pierre Governors a late win at Brandon Valley Thursday night. But after his hoop, the Lynx charged down the floor, got a last second shot off that Cole Dekker grabbed in mid-air and barely beat the buzzer for the game winning basket in a wild finish. Brandon Valley wins 53-52.
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fresh snow in southern KELOLAND is making roads slick this morning. Early morning roads are snow packed and difficult to travel south of Sioux Falls. Rural roads are drifting with 15-30 mph winds in southern KELOLAND. Slippery and wet roads are the main...
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
Inside KELOLAND: Emily’s Hope & 988
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since leaving her long broadcasting career with KELOLAND Media group just a few months ago, Angela Kennecke has devoted her time to her non-profit, Emily’s Hope. Through the organization she’s raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl and addictions. On this episode...
Sizing-up snowbanks
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The new snow overnight added even more height to the already towering snowbanks and drifts across Sioux Falls. We used a tape-measure to see how the piles are stacking up. In newer neighborhoods on the outskirts of Sioux Falls, there aren’t a lot of...
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
