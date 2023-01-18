Read full article on original website
Top 10 Dolly Parton Songs
Dolly Parton songs are some of the most beloved of the last 50-plus years of country music. Parton has built one of the biggest careers in country music on the strength of hits in a wide variety of styles, keeping up with the trends and changes in country over the years, but never losing sight of her core appeal.
Morgan Wallen Teases Humbling New Song, ‘I Wrote the Book’ [Listen]
Morgan Wallen is back with another musical sample on social media. In what's become the norm for the Tennessee native, he's giving fans a taste of what's coming down the pike with a song called "I Wrote the Book." Wallen begins by listing some things he knows a bit about...
Why Dolly Parton Keeps Saying No to ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ [Exclusive]
Dolly Parton's done it all, from hit country songs to movie roles to her own line of Duncan Hines box mixes — so being a judge on American Idol or a coach on The Voice would be a natural fit, right? Well, not exactly. "I get asked every season...
All of Miranda Lambert’s Albums, Ranked
Since releasing her major-label debut album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has made a name for herself in country music through emotional lyrics and a badass attitude. It's a trend she continues with each solo record she releases, including her most recent project, Palomino. Throughout the last two decades, Lambert...
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Song That Came to Her in a Dream [Listen]
Dolly Parton's 77th birthday is on Thursday (Jan. 19), and she's celebrating with a gift for her fans: A new song. During a video chat conversation about her new line of Duncan Hines box mixes, Parton tells Taste of Country that the song — called "Don't Make Me =Come Down There" — will deliver her signature lighthearted sense of humor, but it draws inspiration from very serious subject matter.
Country Rocker Matt Jordan Lets His Inner Eric Church Out on ‘Love Was Enough’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Matt Jordan is happily married to wife Jenna, and the couple have been blessed over the years with three children. However, the St. Louis native can still remember a day when life looked awfully different from the blessed life he lives today. “I have no complaints,” Jordan tells Taste of...
Willie Nelson Tributes Harlan Howard on New Album, ‘I Don’t Know a Thing About Love’
Willie Nelson returns this spring with a new studio album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love, a 10-track tribute to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Harlan Howard. The new music kicks off with Nelson's version of the classic "Busted," which Harlan wrote in 1962. Johnny Cash recorded the song with the Carter Family a year later, and Ray Charles and John Conlee both subsequently had hit singles with their versions of the song, too. Nelson himself has sang the song plenty in the past, too: He and Charles included a live version of "Busted" on Charles' 2005 live project, Genius & Friends.
Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard
It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album
Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
Chris Young Album Update: It’s Almost Ready — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Dailey & Vincent Soar on Vince Gill’s ‘Colder Than Winter’ in New Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Dailey & Vincent put their own spin on a classic Vince Gill song as part of their debut country album, and the special video they filmed for the track at the Grand Ole Opry will give you chills. The Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo recorded Gill's "Colder Than Winter" for their Let's...
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
David Crosby, Influential Singer-Songwriter and Byrds Co-Founder, Dies at 81
Accomplished singer-songwriter and guitarist David Crosby has died. He was 81 years old. The news was confirmed by Crosby's wife, Jan, who gave the following statement to Variety today (Jan. 19). "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," she...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Ruston Kelly, Trapper Schoepp + More
We've officially rung in 2023, which means we have a whole new year of great music to look forward to. Since our Weekly Picks feature first launched in 2022, The Boot has highlighted recent favorites from country, Americana, and everything in between. Each list features picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love.
Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Ready to Drop Details on Her First Post-Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
28 Years Ago: Wynonna Judd’s Self-Titled Album Certified Quadruple Platinum
Twenty-eight years ago today (Jan. 20, 1995), Wynonna Judd was undoubtedly toasting her own success. It was on that date that her eponymous album from 1992, her first as a solo artist, was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million copies. Wynonna was released one year after...
Bailey Zimmerman Had to Make One Small Change to Pursue His Country Career
Bailey Zimmerman has always had raw talent as a singer, but he changed one big thing about the way his voice sounded before he truly began to pursue country music stardom. The up-and-comer shares that story with Kelleigh Bannen during a new installment of Today's Country Radio on Apple Music. Zimmerman was recently named an Apple Music Up Next artist, and that's just the latest accolade for the rising star, whose debut single, "Fall in Love," rose to the No. 1 spot on the country charts in 2022.
Kane Brown Almost Met Wife Katelyn Sooner, But He Canceled on Her
Many people speak to timing when it comes to relationships — "the timing isn't right" or "they're not ready for a commitment" — it's the idea that fate has a role in romance. Perhaps that's the case for Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn, who almost came face to face a year prior to actually meeting for the first time.
Kelsea Ballerini on Those Chase Stokes Romance Rumors: ‘Let’s Not Do This’
Kelsea Ballerini knows she shouldn't be digging into what social media has to say about her, and yet, she can't escape the commentary on her love life. The recently-divorced singer says she's about to call it quits with the internet after rumors began swirling about a possible budding relationship with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.
