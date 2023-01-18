Read full article on original website
Long Valley removes LGBTQ ‘Safe Zone’ stickers from middle school
School officials in one Morris County town are telling teachers to take down the rainbow stickers meant to comfort students who are part of the LBGTQ+ community.
Renna Media
Suburban Chiropractic Celebrates 38 Years Of Service
The Suburban Chiropractic Center, located at 301 Main Street in Chatham, New Jersey celebrated their 38th anniversary on January 7, 2023. Dr. Joseph J. Murphy began the center in 1985 to offer the community a natural alternative to the traditional allopathic medical facilities in the Chatham area. They owe their success to the loyal patients who have continued with them, referred their friends and family, and their efforts to provide the highest level of service possible.
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.
Renna Media
Long-Time Rescue Squad Dispatcher Honored by Squad
The Westfield Volunteer Rescue Squad has honored long-time volunteer dispatcher member Chris Beck. Beck, who lived in Westfield for many years, was recently presented with a service award from the squad. The award celebrates his twenty-three years of service to the all-volunteer rescue squad. In addition to his years of squad service, Beck was a special officer with the Westfield Police Department and for many years could frequently be seen directing traffic at the intersection of East Broad Street and Prospect.
Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
Renna Media
Center for Hope’s Hospice & Palliative Care receives Year-End Donation
The Center for Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, a community-based non-profit hospice organization in Union County, New Jersey, celebrated the season with their Auxiliary on Monday, December 5. At the party, the Center received a very generous gift: a check for $100,000 representing the funds raised from the Auxiliary over the past year.
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society 2023 Membership Campaign
The 2023 membership campaign for the Cranford Historical Society is underway. The Cranford Historical Society is a non-profit educational organization whose mission since 1927 has been to preserve and perpetuate the history of Cranford. We maintain the Crane-Phillips House Museum, open to the public every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, and its beautiful gardens. We host free community outreach programs and events for visitors of all ages. We maintain the Hanson House, where our office is located, and we assist a steady stream of people researching their homes or looking for information about local history. We also publish five newsletters each year for our members. “The Mill Wheel” contains society news and interesting articles on local history. Membership supports the continuation of our archives, costume department, building maintenance, our programming, and our History Scholarship which is awarded to a Cranford High School graduate every year. Please join us!
News 12
Morris County investigators probe car fire, body found in Lynn Park
Morris County investigators are piecing together two incidents in Lincoln Park Saturday, one of which involved a body found in the area of Lynn Park. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement on social media saying it was notified of a vehicle fire at 8:12 a.m. on Ungerer Way. Around 3 p.m., a body was located in the park, which is only a short drive away.
Renna Media
Heroes Who Saved Accident Victim’s Life recognized by borough
Heroes Who Saved Accident Victim’s Life recognized. At its final regular December meeting of 2022, the Fanwood Borough Council and Mayor Colleen Mahr honored the people they called true heroes for intervening during an October automobile accident in which the driver suffered cardiac arrest. Bridget Keyes, a nurse from...
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
hobokengirl.com
This German Shepherd Is Looking to Find a Forever Family in North Jersey
Meet Nina — a 3-year-old German Shepherd. This pup is looking to find her forever home in the North Jersey area. Nina is currently being fostered in Morris County, and loves to be around her people as well as other dogs. Read on to learn more about Nina and how to adopt her from Hounds in Pounds.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
PHOTOS: Union County wrestling tournament, Jan. 21, 2023
It’s one of the biggest county wrestling tournament weekends of the year and Union County is right in the mix. Check out some pictures from Saturday’s tournament. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Renna Media
ALJ High School Earns Middle States accreditation
Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark has received accreditation by the Middle States Association of Commissioners on Elementary and Secondary Schools. According to the Middle States Association, “Accreditation is a self-evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards. The standards examine schools in a holistic way, supplementing student-testing data to provide a more complete measure of a school’s performance and chart a strategic and realistic course for continuous school improvement.”
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
Renna Media
Library Provides Adaptive Keyboard for Community Use
The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) Somerville branch has a new resource available for customers to use – for free – with or without an SCLSNJ library card. This device is an adaptive keyboard called a Maltron Keyboard. An adaptive keyboard fits the shape of...
$4.8M N.J. home comes with its own mini waterpark and swim-up bar
Paul Kazak has no urgent desire to sell his luxurious Monmouth County home. He just figured he’d dip his toe into the water to test the market. He had quite a bit of water to choose from: The Kazak family’s six-bedroom residence at 15 Embry Farm Road in Marlboro comes with its own “pool party paradise” featuring two distinct swimming areas — one with a retractable roof — a 30-foot water slide, a golden lion fountain, a two-sided waterfall, a swim-up bar and a built-in barbecue grill.
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
