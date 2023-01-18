Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society 2023 Membership Campaign
The 2023 membership campaign for the Cranford Historical Society is underway. The Cranford Historical Society is a non-profit educational organization whose mission since 1927 has been to preserve and perpetuate the history of Cranford. We maintain the Crane-Phillips House Museum, open to the public every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, and its beautiful gardens. We host free community outreach programs and events for visitors of all ages. We maintain the Hanson House, where our office is located, and we assist a steady stream of people researching their homes or looking for information about local history. We also publish five newsletters each year for our members. “The Mill Wheel” contains society news and interesting articles on local history. Membership supports the continuation of our archives, costume department, building maintenance, our programming, and our History Scholarship which is awarded to a Cranford High School graduate every year. Please join us!
Renna Media
Suburban Chiropractic Celebrates 38 Years Of Service
The Suburban Chiropractic Center, located at 301 Main Street in Chatham, New Jersey celebrated their 38th anniversary on January 7, 2023. Dr. Joseph J. Murphy began the center in 1985 to offer the community a natural alternative to the traditional allopathic medical facilities in the Chatham area. They owe their success to the loyal patients who have continued with them, referred their friends and family, and their efforts to provide the highest level of service possible.
Renna Media
Center for Hope’s Hospice & Palliative Care receives Year-End Donation
The Center for Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, a community-based non-profit hospice organization in Union County, New Jersey, celebrated the season with their Auxiliary on Monday, December 5. At the party, the Center received a very generous gift: a check for $100,000 representing the funds raised from the Auxiliary over the past year.
Renna Media
Library Provides Adaptive Keyboard for Community Use
The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) Somerville branch has a new resource available for customers to use – for free – with or without an SCLSNJ library card. This device is an adaptive keyboard called a Maltron Keyboard. An adaptive keyboard fits the shape of...
Renna Media
Long-Time Rescue Squad Dispatcher Honored by Squad
The Westfield Volunteer Rescue Squad has honored long-time volunteer dispatcher member Chris Beck. Beck, who lived in Westfield for many years, was recently presented with a service award from the squad. The award celebrates his twenty-three years of service to the all-volunteer rescue squad. In addition to his years of squad service, Beck was a special officer with the Westfield Police Department and for many years could frequently be seen directing traffic at the intersection of East Broad Street and Prospect.
Renna Media
Heroes Who Saved Accident Victim’s Life recognized by borough
Heroes Who Saved Accident Victim’s Life recognized. At its final regular December meeting of 2022, the Fanwood Borough Council and Mayor Colleen Mahr honored the people they called true heroes for intervening during an October automobile accident in which the driver suffered cardiac arrest. Bridget Keyes, a nurse from...
Renna Media
Jack Merimee appointed to Vacant Seat on Board of Education
At the January 9 Board of Education meeting, the Board heard statements from 8 candidates interested in completing the one-year open term left by the departure of Jamie Serruto from the Board. Statements were presented by Scott Barishaw, Robert Chang, Asaf Farashuddin, Cynthia Longley Richards, Jack Merimee, Ward Myers, Sara...
Renna Media
ALJ High School Earns Middle States accreditation
Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark has received accreditation by the Middle States Association of Commissioners on Elementary and Secondary Schools. According to the Middle States Association, “Accreditation is a self-evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards. The standards examine schools in a holistic way, supplementing student-testing data to provide a more complete measure of a school’s performance and chart a strategic and realistic course for continuous school improvement.”
