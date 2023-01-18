The 2023 membership campaign for the Cranford Historical Society is underway. The Cranford Historical Society is a non-profit educational organization whose mission since 1927 has been to preserve and perpetuate the history of Cranford. We maintain the Crane-Phillips House Museum, open to the public every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, and its beautiful gardens. We host free community outreach programs and events for visitors of all ages. We maintain the Hanson House, where our office is located, and we assist a steady stream of people researching their homes or looking for information about local history. We also publish five newsletters each year for our members. “The Mill Wheel” contains society news and interesting articles on local history. Membership supports the continuation of our archives, costume department, building maintenance, our programming, and our History Scholarship which is awarded to a Cranford High School graduate every year. Please join us!

