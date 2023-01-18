ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James City, FL

Debris cleanup underway in St. James City canals

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S82ND_0kJM5fGF00

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — St. James City waterway cleanups have begun. At the start of the new year, the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) launched an operation next to the Monroe Canal Marina off Stringfellow Road. Barges will go out and collect debris to drop off into haulers at the marina. Trucks then will bring loads to a collection site a few miles north.

“I got videos of the guys dragging that stuff down the canal,” he said, “to see all this mess is just…oh well. One piece of crap at a time is all I can tell ya.”

Though the water may look clear now from a distance, some boaters like Billy Dutko are still using caution.

“Crews do a good job. They’re very thorough. They are systematic. They come in with special vessels with a crane and drag and implement behind them,” he said.

NBC2 asked FDEM how many debris barges are out around St. James City and how far along in the cleanup process crews are, but has not received a response.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Temporary post office trailers to Sanibel delayed

SANIBEL, Fla.– Neither rain, nor sleet nor hail is supposed to keep you from getting your mail, but the U.S. Post Service Creed doesn’t mention a hurricane. Thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don’t have a local post office nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued Thursday evening for areas along Cleveland Ave, Hoople Street and Victoria Ave. According to city officials, a contractor hit a 2-inch line at Crawford Street. Visit here for a full list of addresses impacted. No further details are...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy