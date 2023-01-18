Read full article on original website
Related
Fred Warner, 49ers defense looking to prove Kyle Shanahan wrong vs. Cowboys
If Kyle Shanahan is trying to motivate his top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense, he's doing a good job. Linebacker Fred Warner is fired up to prove his head coach wrong on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Before games, Shanahan sometimes makes comments that push a few buttons among his players....
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
NBC Bay Area
Here's What It'll Cost to Attend the 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium
Football fans hoping to attend Sunday's NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will have to spend a pretty penny. StubHub said it will cost $3,400 for field level seats, $540 for upper deck seats and $525 for standing room only.
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Dallas radio host apologizes for stupid joke about 49ers' Christian McCaffrey
"Yeah, hamstring would be good."
DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster, Brock Purdy preview 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Round matchup
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Cowboys in the Divisional Round
The Divisional round is ready to be played between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. A rivalry that dates back to one of the most iconic games known to man, with Dwight Clark's play in the end zone, known as "The Catch," to defeat the Cowboys 28-27 in the 1981 NFC Championship Game. The 49ers and Cowboys have met eight times in the playoffs, with the Cowboys leading the series 5-3. The 49ers look to keep an 11-game win streak alive and advance to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. The 49ers can do so if they stick to these five keys to victory.
A Game for the Ages - Matchups, History, and More Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Game
Do you smell that? It's playoff football. It's a time to celebrate. For a few more precious hours, every team in the tournament still has life, still has reason to hope. There are no more guaranteed games, but there's football to be played, and right now is the time to exult in it. No matter who you root for, you can imagine your team finding a way to win, a way to keep playing football, and filling your February with excitement and joy. Right now, there's nothing standing between your team and glory except the vagaries of chance and a well-fought effort this weekend, and hopefully the next.
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
Dak Prescott on his preferred matchup: “Most definitely” I wanted the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys are set to meet in the playoffs for the second consecutive season after the former defeated the latter 23-17 in the NFC Wildcard round in 2021. This time, the two teams are meeting in the NFC Divisional Round, while playing at Levi's...
49ers elevate two players from practice squad ahead of playoff game vs. Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game. According to the NFL transaction wire, the team made the following roster moves ahead of the Divisional Round matchup at Levi's Stadium. Elevated (standard) from the practice...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0