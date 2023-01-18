Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
fox5dc.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman with walker in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 15-year-old suspect is charged with carjacking a woman with a walker in Montgomery County, according to police. Montgomery County Police Department officials said the incident happened on Thursday night in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard in Germantown. According to detectives, a woman was getting packages...
Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
mocoshow.com
Fifteen-Year-Old Charged with Strong-Arm Carjacking in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a Germantown 15-year-old with a strong-arm carjacking in Germantown. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:44 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 19800 Century Blvd. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
wfmd.com
Two Homicide Suspects Indicted By The Frederick County Grand Jury
Both are charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder. (Photos from the Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday returned five indictments, including two for a homicide late last year. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, are charged as co-defendants with 1st-degree...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Reports of Suspicious Vehicles in Bethesda Neighborhoods
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division have received and investigated two separate incidents involving suspicious vehicles driving in the Glen Echo and East Parkhill section of Bethesda. These incidents were reported during the first and second weeks of January. Through...
mocoshow.com
Multiple MCFRS Units Respond to Fire in Rockville Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a house fire at approximately 8:40pm on the 700 block of Fletcher Ave in Rockville on Friday night, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dave Pazos. Upon arrival, units began extinguishing a car fire in the car port with...
Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
mocoshow.com
Update: Student Charged With Bringing Brass Knuckles, Knife, and Marijuana to School
MCPD released the following updated summary of events with new information regarding the lockdown and subsequent arrest of a student at Albert Einstein High School this afternoon. The original news release stated that the student taken into custody during the investigation was not being charged criminally. “At approximately 1:54 p.m....
Rockville man dead, another man hurt after head-on collision in Urbana
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man who was passing traffic across a double yellow line died after his car hit another car head-on, hurting the other driver. Troopers were at Fingerbroad Road (MD Route 80), east of Park Mills Road in Urbana around 10:50 p.m. Friday after they […]
wfmd.com
One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night
The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Arrest Convicted Felon Found With Loaded Handgun
Per Gaithersburg Police: On January 9, 2023 at approximately 11:43 p.m., a Gaithersburg Police Department patrol officer observed a U-Haul box truck traveling on Clopper Road. The officer ran the vehicle registration plate several times, with no return listing for a registered owner. The officer having knowledge that there have been several instances of individuals switching out invalid registration plates on U-Haul vehicles, a traffic stop was initiated.
Montgomery County high school placed on lockdown for reported gun on campus Friday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after there was a report of a gun on campus, the Montgomery County Police Department said. Police responded to a call at 1:54 p.m. about a student with a gun at Albert Einstein High...
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
Comments / 2