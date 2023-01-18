ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

WUSA9

Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
ELKRIDGE, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Fifteen-Year-Old Charged with Strong-Arm Carjacking in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a Germantown 15-year-old with a strong-arm carjacking in Germantown. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:44 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 19800 Century Blvd. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
GERMANTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Two Homicide Suspects Indicted By The Frederick County Grand Jury

Both are charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder. (Photos from the Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday returned five indictments, including two for a homicide late last year. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, are charged as co-defendants with 1st-degree...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Reports of Suspicious Vehicles in Bethesda Neighborhoods

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division have received and investigated two separate incidents involving suspicious vehicles driving in the Glen Echo and East Parkhill section of Bethesda. These incidents were reported during the first and second weeks of January. Through...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Multiple MCFRS Units Respond to Fire in Rockville Friday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a house fire at approximately 8:40pm on the 700 block of Fletcher Ave in Rockville on Friday night, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dave Pazos. Upon arrival, units began extinguishing a car fire in the car port with...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night

The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Police Arrest Convicted Felon Found With Loaded Handgun

Per Gaithersburg Police: On January 9, 2023 at approximately 11:43 p.m., a Gaithersburg Police Department patrol officer observed a U-Haul box truck traveling on Clopper Road. The officer ran the vehicle registration plate several times, with no return listing for a registered owner. The officer having knowledge that there have been several instances of individuals switching out invalid registration plates on U-Haul vehicles, a traffic stop was initiated.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

