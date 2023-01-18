ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Gas leak causes portion of road to close in Troy

By Carlos Mathis
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A road is temporarily closed in Troy, as crews try and repair a gas leak.

The city of Troy released a message on social media saying West Main Street at Plum Street is temporarily closed following a gas leak.

The city says CenterPoint Energy is on scene trying to stop the leak and isolate the issue. Troy said in the message they are hoping to have the roadway reopened sometime Wednesday evening.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today say a contractor hit a gas line around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Businesses in the area that are affected by the leak will be notified in-person by officials.

WHIO Dayton

Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

5-month closure begins on Elk Creek Road for major bridge replacement

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced the start of a five-month construction project that requires a road closure in Madison Township. According to officials, Elk Creek Road will close just south of West Alexandria Road and just north of State Route 122 beginning Monday, Jan. 23.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Multiple counties issue Level 1 Snow Emergency

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley have issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. The snowfall and inclement weather has caused Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck to issue a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County, beginning at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Other area counties around the area have also issued a Level […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crash on I-75 SB causes lane closures

SIDNEY — According to initial reports, at least two vehicles crashed into the guard rail on Interstate 75, causing lane closures early Saturday morning. The Piqua post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Interstate 75 southbound near the state Route 29/Sidney/St. Marys exit at around 5:20 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Dayton Area Rugby Club still rebuilding after fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been nearly three years since a fire sparked on the grounds of the Dayton Area Rugby Club. Crews say it was suspected arson. They’ve started rebuilding, but they still have a long way to go and are looking to bring in donations to do more work this summer. The club […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wind damages wires

A Sidney firefighter sits in the parking lot of the U.S. Bank at 111 N Vandemark Road on Thursday, Jan. 19. The parking lot was taped off due to wind damaged utility pole wires around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

5 Champaign Co. stations respond to barn fire

ST. PARIS — Crews responded to a small barn on fire Saturday overnight. Fire crews from five different stations responded to the 10800 block of Christiansburg Jackson Road at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reported of a structure fire, Champaign County Dispatch told News Center 7. There were no...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Construction: Portion of Kettering to see traffic delays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Kettering drivers will see delays during the week of January 23 while the city works to replace a water main. According to the City of Kettering, crews will replace the water main at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road. During this time, through traffic on Dorothy Lane will […]
KETTERING, OH
1017thepoint.com

CONCRETE BARRIER WILL SEPARATE LANES OF I-70

(Wayne County, IN)--Here’s more on the plan to widen I-70 to three lanes through nearly all of Wayne County. INDOT now says that, during the construction process, two lanes of traffic will remain open through peak travel times. There will likely be closures of some interchanges with the ramps Highways 35 and 40 facing major modification. Those ramps no longer meet current safety standards. There will also be permanent barriers placed between the east and westbound lanes to prevent crossover crashes. A public meeting on the project is set for Monday.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 73 shutdown in Clinton Co. due to serious crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene of a serious crash in Clinton County. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Route 73 and Collett Road. Officials say that several people have been injured in the two-vehicle crash. According to the Ohio Department...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

High winds leave under 1K without power in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power. According to AES Ohio, 916 customers were still without power at 11:25 a.m. on Friday. To see what areas are still without power, check out the outage map below. The majority of outages Thursday occurred in Montgomery […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Brand new business District Market officially opens in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A grab-and-go food market celebrated its official grand opening today. District Food Market is now open in downtown Dayton and the community came to support in full force.  After a soft launch in fall of 2022, the District Market proved to have what it took to make it official. The grab […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Clark County – 63-Year-Old Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on January 20, 2023 at approximately 8:43 a.m. on State Route 72, near mile post 12 in Moorefield Township. The preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire, driven by...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

