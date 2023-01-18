Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
JCPS encouraged by response to choice zone option
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public Schools rolls out the first major overhaul of its student assignment plan in decades, numbers seem to show strong support for the new choice zone option. The choice zone gives students in west Louisville the option to stay closer to home, rather...
'It’s a crisis now': Kentucky governor pushes for Education First plan in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School superintendent joined the Kentucky governor and other teachers in calling on legislators to implement the governor’s Education First plan. Gov. Andy Beshear outlined the details of his plan and showed how each part of his plan would impact students and...
'Fulfilling the dream'; Two of Kentucky's oldest universities announce 'historic' partnership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's only historically Black college and Kentucky's largest university are joining forces to further improve students' education. Simmons College and the University of Kentucky announced Tuesday they will share programs for students and faculty at both schools. "Both institutions will benefit from an exchange of ideas,...
Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week. The state's Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a measles case confirmed in Kentucky. According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, at least one case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio. State officials say the outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there...
WKYT 27
14 to be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Friday announced the 14 new members of the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will be inducted in a ceremony on April 30 at the Central Bank Center Ballroom. The 14-member class is:. CAROLYN ALEXANDER (Athlete /...
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
Murray Ledger & Times
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
'Spirit of Kentucky' Derby Festival poster design unveiled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented, Louisville artist has created the design for the Kentucky Derby Festival poster this year. DuPont Manual High School alumni Liesl Long Chaintreuil is known for using a colorful palette and layers of patterns to create her masterpieces. Chaintreuil has been honing her craft for...
Social workers in Jeffersontown Police program detail work they've done since launch
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It's been over six months since the Jeffersontown Police Department (JPD) launched a unit of social workers who provide services for people in need. The program is an expansion of the work they've done in the community over the years. The services have been phased in since 2020, and the three-person 'REACH' unit - which stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal - became complete in June.
Democratic candidate for Kentucky attorney general launches candidacy; Republican Party reacts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Rep. Pamela Stevenson formally launched her candidacy for attorney general Thursday. She is the presumptive Democratic nominee and is the first Black woman to be nominated for the position in Kentucky. Freshman U.S. Congressman Morgan McGarvey, former House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins and former mayoral...
'This is just the beginning': Kentucky governor details additional changes planned for juvenile justice system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to protect youth and staff, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear implemented some changes to the juvenile justice system by separating boys based on level of offense and creating a girls-only detention center. Now, Beshear is revealing additional steps to change the Department of Juvenile...
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
Military families invited to Kentucky State Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate in Military Kids Day — an annual event at the state Capitol. The event allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee,...
New Albany moves forward with new police headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of New Albany has approved the plans for a new police headquarters. At Thursday's council meeting, members voted 6-2 to move the new headquarters forward. It will be the first stand-alone police station constructed in the city's history. The department has been renting space...
Louisville businessman, local journalist receive 'Freedom Award' during annual Keepers of the Dream celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual showcase bringing together the community to celebrate the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returned to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center for another year. The Keepers of the Dream showcase featured a variety of talent including speakers, poets and musicians who performed tributes...
Andrea Knabel family in contact after human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the initial investigation...
