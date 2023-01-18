ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHAS11

JCPS encouraged by response to choice zone option

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public Schools rolls out the first major overhaul of its student assignment plan in decades, numbers seem to show strong support for the new choice zone option. The choice zone gives students in west Louisville the option to stay closer to home, rather...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week. The state's Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to recent outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a measles case confirmed in Kentucky. According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, at least one case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio. State officials say the outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

14 to be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Friday announced the 14 new members of the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will be inducted in a ceremony on April 30 at the Central Bank Center Ballroom. The 14-member class is:. CAROLYN ALEXANDER (Athlete /...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now

MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

'Spirit of Kentucky' Derby Festival poster design unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented, Louisville artist has created the design for the Kentucky Derby Festival poster this year. DuPont Manual High School alumni Liesl Long Chaintreuil is known for using a colorful palette and layers of patterns to create her masterpieces. Chaintreuil has been honing her craft for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Social workers in Jeffersontown Police program detail work they've done since launch

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It's been over six months since the Jeffersontown Police Department (JPD) launched a unit of social workers who provide services for people in need. The program is an expansion of the work they've done in the community over the years. The services have been phased in since 2020, and the three-person 'REACH' unit - which stands for respond, evaluate, advocate, connect and heal - became complete in June.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A vendor collecting taxes for the state of Kentucky accidentally collected twice from more than 7,000 accounts on Wednesday. Kentucky Department of Revenue spokesperson Jill Midkiff called the problem a “technical glitch." The department has instructed private vendor Kentucky Interactive to identify the source of the glitch so it does not happen again, Midkiff told the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company also will compensate anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Military families invited to Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate in Military Kids Day — an annual event at the state Capitol. The event allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

New Albany moves forward with new police headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of New Albany has approved the plans for a new police headquarters. At Thursday's council meeting, members voted 6-2 to move the new headquarters forward. It will be the first stand-alone police station constructed in the city's history. The department has been renting space...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
