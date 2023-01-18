ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 258 ‘Coaching Search’

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The coaching search is on in Indianapolis, with several candidates having already been interviewed and several more to come.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including the impact of C.J. Stroud’s last-minute draft declaration.

The fellas then dive head first into the Colts’ head coach candidates: Bubba Ventrone (18:37), Ben Johnson (24:33), Aaron Glenn (26:22), Raheem Morris (29:35), Eric Bieniemy (38:28), Shane Steichen (40:50), Ejiro Evero (44:17), DeMeco Ryans (48:11) Dan Quinn (50:47), and Giants coordinators Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka (56:57).

The crew concludes the show by naming their top three choices of that group (101:11).

Be sure to join us next week as the crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason moves.

WANE 15

WANE 15

