ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Center for Hope’s Hospice & Palliative Care receives Year-End Donation

The Center for Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, a community-based non-profit hospice organization in Union County, New Jersey, celebrated the season with their Auxiliary on Monday, December 5. At the party, the Center received a very generous gift: a check for $100,000 representing the funds raised from the Auxiliary over the past year.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Long-Time Rescue Squad Dispatcher Honored by Squad

The Westfield Volunteer Rescue Squad has honored long-time volunteer dispatcher member Chris Beck. Beck, who lived in Westfield for many years, was recently presented with a service award from the squad. The award celebrates his twenty-three years of service to the all-volunteer rescue squad. In addition to his years of squad service, Beck was a special officer with the Westfield Police Department and for many years could frequently be seen directing traffic at the intersection of East Broad Street and Prospect.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Library Provides Adaptive Keyboard for Community Use

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) Somerville branch has a new resource available for customers to use – for free – with or without an SCLSNJ library card. This device is an adaptive keyboard called a Maltron Keyboard. An adaptive keyboard fits the shape of...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark

Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
omahanews.net

New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Preparing the next generation of medical professionals

Hudson Regional Hospital has teamed up with Secaucus High School to inspire potential young medical professionals in town. On Friday, Jan. 13, more than 60 Secaucus High School students who are interested in careers in the healthcare industry heard from Hudson Regional Hospital team members. The hospital showcased a variety of staff from its nursing, emergency, radiology and Emergency Medical Services departments.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications to reopen on Monday

The Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications are set to reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. and will accept submissions through Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. The first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists and arts organizations last year, the city is looking to promote even more applicants the second time around.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ
Renna Media

Heroes Who Saved Accident Victim’s Life recognized by borough

Heroes Who Saved Accident Victim’s Life recognized. At its final regular December meeting of 2022, the Fanwood Borough Council and Mayor Colleen Mahr honored the people they called true heroes for intervening during an October automobile accident in which the driver suffered cardiac arrest. Bridget Keyes, a nurse from...
FANWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy