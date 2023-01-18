Read full article on original website
Center for Hope’s Hospice & Palliative Care receives Year-End Donation
The Center for Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, a community-based non-profit hospice organization in Union County, New Jersey, celebrated the season with their Auxiliary on Monday, December 5. At the party, the Center received a very generous gift: a check for $100,000 representing the funds raised from the Auxiliary over the past year.
Long Valley removes LGBTQ ‘Safe Zone’ stickers from middle school
School officials in one Morris County town are telling teachers to take down the rainbow stickers meant to comfort students who are part of the LBGTQ+ community.
Long-Time Rescue Squad Dispatcher Honored by Squad
The Westfield Volunteer Rescue Squad has honored long-time volunteer dispatcher member Chris Beck. Beck, who lived in Westfield for many years, was recently presented with a service award from the squad. The award celebrates his twenty-three years of service to the all-volunteer rescue squad. In addition to his years of squad service, Beck was a special officer with the Westfield Police Department and for many years could frequently be seen directing traffic at the intersection of East Broad Street and Prospect.
Library Provides Adaptive Keyboard for Community Use
The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) Somerville branch has a new resource available for customers to use – for free – with or without an SCLSNJ library card. This device is an adaptive keyboard called a Maltron Keyboard. An adaptive keyboard fits the shape of...
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
Preparing the next generation of medical professionals
Hudson Regional Hospital has teamed up with Secaucus High School to inspire potential young medical professionals in town. On Friday, Jan. 13, more than 60 Secaucus High School students who are interested in careers in the healthcare industry heard from Hudson Regional Hospital team members. The hospital showcased a variety of staff from its nursing, emergency, radiology and Emergency Medical Services departments.
Jersey City Widow Seeks Help After Husband's Heart Attack
A widow from Jersey City has launched a GoFundMe page for her family after her husband died of a heart attack. Rajya Lakshmi Yakkali's husband, Praveen Grandi, was working a typical day from home on Jan. 19 when he suffered a massive heart attack after lunch, and collapsed, she writes.
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications to reopen on Monday
The Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications are set to reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. and will accept submissions through Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. The first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists and arts organizations last year, the city is looking to promote even more applicants the second time around.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
Evicted Alligator Owner Faces Wildlife Charges After Abandonment In Monmouth: Officials
A missing alligator's owner now faces wildlife charges, authorities said.Earlier this week, the juvenile alligator was discovered "supposedly abandoned" in an empty lot in Neptune. The Monmouth County SPCA requested tips from the public to assist in finding the owner(s) of the illegal species.…
Heroes Who Saved Accident Victim’s Life recognized by borough
Heroes Who Saved Accident Victim’s Life recognized. At its final regular December meeting of 2022, the Fanwood Borough Council and Mayor Colleen Mahr honored the people they called true heroes for intervening during an October automobile accident in which the driver suffered cardiac arrest. Bridget Keyes, a nurse from...
Bridgewater mall shoppers shot by airsoft gun in separate incidents
Two Somerset County men face several charges after two shoppers at the Bridgewater Commons mall were shot with pellets from an airsoft pistol in separate incidents earlier this month, authorities said Friday. A woman told police she was shot in the head with a BB or pellet gun about 7...
