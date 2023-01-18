BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro nonprofit is offering opportunities to people with developmental disabilities through theatre. Since 2004, Theatre Adventure has been putting on shows and workshops for people who learn differently. It started when the founders heard about an Easterseals program in Pennsylvania that used speech and physical therapy to put on a show. After securing funding, Theatre Adventure launched as a summer camp and it’s been growing ever since.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO