Brattleboro, VT

Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
VERMONT STATE
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott outlines spending priorities in $8.4M budget address

VERMONT STATE
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
BURLINGTON, VT
Gov. Scott names digital services chief

VERMONT STATE
Vt. lawmakers face emergency housing budget deadlines

VERMONT STATE
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
MONTPELIER, VT
Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The physical fitness non-profit Girls On The Run is gearing up for its spring season, and they’re looking for volunteer coaches. Girls On The Run is a program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13. They help kids develop social, emotional, and physical well-being.
VERMONT STATE
WATCH: Gov. Scott delivers budget address

VERMONT STATE
Cirque du Soleil coaches visit with NECCA grads, Part 2

ESSEX, VT
What To Do: Sunday, January 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday. Today marks the Lunar New Year, and you can celebrate at the Brattleboro Museum! There’s a festival and potluck there today at 1:00 p.m. featuring celebratory activities for all ages including paper lantern-making, t’ai chi, singing, dancing, and more. It’s free and open to all.
LEBANON, NH
Dozens of Vermont schools lack athletic training staff for high school and youth sports

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The safety of athletes at every level is in the national conversation, as Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field earlier this month. Experts say the fast reaction by medical staff likely saved Hamlin’s life, but athletic trainers aren’t on the sidelines on all of Vermont’s fields and courts.
VERMONT STATE
How ‘Theatre Adventure’ helps connect, inspire people with disabilities

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro nonprofit is offering opportunities to people with developmental disabilities through theatre. Since 2004, Theatre Adventure has been putting on shows and workshops for people who learn differently. It started when the founders heard about an Easterseals program in Pennsylvania that used speech and physical therapy to put on a show. After securing funding, Theatre Adventure launched as a summer camp and it’s been growing ever since.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
HARTFORD, VT
Reports of hate crimes have grown in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The number of hate crime complaints being reported in New Hampshire has grown in the nearly six years since the state set up a dedicated civil rights unit in the attorney general’s office. The office received 187 hate crime complaints statewide in 2022, up...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Thursday Weathercast

Effective immediately, The Green Mountain Unified School District has ditched the ‘Chieftains’ mascot. A recent ethics commission report reveals municipal oversight isn't up to par. Police looking for armed man who robbed convenience store. Updated: 17 minutes ago. South Burlington police are looking for a man, who they...

