It was not too long ago that the Cleveland Browns had just defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers before suffering a one-score loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Since then, the Browns have finished with a losing record, missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Entering the 2023 season, the ownership, front office, and coaching staff have questions to answer to get back into postseason contention.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 54 MINUTES AGO