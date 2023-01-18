ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

GWR Distilling Co. ramping up work on cocktail bar and distillery in Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. — GWF founder Ollie Mulligan says the goal is to open that location this summer.

“Demolition day is a great day. It’s the first step,” he says.

Charlotte-based GWR, formerly known as Great Wagon Road Distilling, will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space at 122 W. North Main St. It is currently operating a bottle shop from that site, which Mulligan says will remain throughout construction.

