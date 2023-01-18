Read full article on original website
Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene
Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Driver Trapped in Mangled Vehicle After Slamming into Traffic Light Pole
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A male is in serious condition after a high-speed crash into a traffic light pole early Friday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Imperial Highway and Columbia Way in the city of Downey where 911 callers reported the car on fire with a person still trapped inside.
scvnews.com
Northbound I-5 Reduced to One Lane Friday Night
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. I-5 normally has...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
NBC Los Angeles
One Dead, Two Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway
A person was killed and two other people suffered critical injuries Saturday in a crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard,...
signalscv.com
Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic delays on southbound I-5
A three-vehicle collision on the southbound Interstate 5 caused delays for commuters Wednesday afternoon with vehicles involved in the collision blocking lanes three and four, according to law enforcement officials. California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt said the agency received reports of a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 3:15 p.m. on...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car
Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA. Two people were injured, but it is unclear […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Valley Village Big Rig Accident Causes Death of Infant
Merging Accident on the Ventura Freeway Causes Fatality and Serious Injuries. A big rig accident involving another vehicle resulted in the death of an infant in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles on January 16. The collision occurred along the Ventura Freeway near Tujunga Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. According to the police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) the infant was with a man and woman in a Land Rover going north on U.S. Route 101.
signalscv.com
New details emerge in deputy-involved shooting of homeless man
New details have emerged in the deputy-involved shooting and killing of 40-year-old Thomas Phan on Nov. 16 in Valencia. The following are accounts and information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to a written incident summary as a result of an investigation spearheaded by its homicide division.
kclu.org
Wild car chase leads to the arrest of three suspected catalytic converter thieves in Ventura County
Police say three men were arrested after they were caught in the act of stealing a car’s catalytic converter, but not before there was a chase which started in Ventura County, and ended in Los Angeles County. Santa Paula Police say it happened early Tuesday morning. A man awakened...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Man Dies After Apparently Being Struck By Truck
A Pasadena man in his seventies died from serious injuries in an incident that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Walnut Street north of the Smart and Final iris store in the 3200 block of Walnut Street, police said. “The male had traumatic injuries and was unresponsive and unfortunately even...
1 Discovered Dead Inside Overturned Vehicle After 101 Freeway Traffic Collision
Calabasas, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was found deceased in an overturned vehicle on the 101 Freeway after a two-vehicle traffic collision Monday night, Jan. 16, in the city of Calabasas. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned vehicle around...
NBC Los Angeles
Fatal Mid-City Stabbing in Crenshaw Nursing Home Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Two people were injured in a stabbing at a Crenshaw nursing home Friday night. A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed and a man in his 30s was injured. The incident occurred at a nursing home. The alleged attacker, a man in his 60s, was arrested. The deceased victim's...
orangeandbluepress.com
California Driver Charged With Hit-And-Run Leaving The Nursing Student Cold-Blooded During LA Street Takeover
An alleged hit-and-run Califonia driver was charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors. Hit-And-Run In Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver...
5 arrested in connection to theft of fire hydrants across city, police say
The arrests come after a months-long investigation by burglary detectives who identified two vehicles that were each separately involved in several incidents, police said. The post 5 arrested in connection to theft of fire hydrants across city, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Three Detained After Officer-involved shooting in Arleta
Three people were detained after an officer opened fired during a stolen vehicle investigation in Arleta early Saturday morning. It all happened when LAPD officer's were searching for a stolen vehicle in the area of the 14000 blk of Hoyt St around 3am. The subjects fled the scene prior to officers arrival, which led them to check around the area.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
1 wounded in shooting near Hollywood gas station
A woman was injured in a shooting near a gas station in the Hollywood area today. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the Chevron gas station and ExtraMile convenience store near Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards.
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
