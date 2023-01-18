ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The Malibu Times

Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene

Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
scvnews.com

Northbound I-5 Reduced to One Lane Friday Night

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. I-5 normally has...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic delays on southbound I-5

A three-vehicle collision on the southbound Interstate 5 caused delays for commuters Wednesday afternoon with vehicles involved in the collision blocking lanes three and four, according to law enforcement officials. California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt said the agency received reports of a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 3:15 p.m. on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified

A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car

Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA. Two people were injured, but it is unclear […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Valley Village Big Rig Accident Causes Death of Infant

Merging Accident on the Ventura Freeway Causes Fatality and Serious Injuries. A big rig accident involving another vehicle resulted in the death of an infant in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles on January 16. The collision occurred along the Ventura Freeway near Tujunga Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. According to the police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) the infant was with a man and woman in a Land Rover going north on U.S. Route 101.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

New details emerge in deputy-involved shooting of homeless man

New details have emerged in the deputy-involved shooting and killing of 40-year-old Thomas Phan on Nov. 16 in Valencia. The following are accounts and information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to a written incident summary as a result of an investigation spearheaded by its homicide division.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Man Dies After Apparently Being Struck By Truck

A Pasadena man in his seventies died from serious injuries in an incident that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Walnut Street north of the Smart and Final iris store in the 3200 block of Walnut Street, police said. “The male had traumatic injuries and was unresponsive and unfortunately even...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

