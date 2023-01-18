Merging Accident on the Ventura Freeway Causes Fatality and Serious Injuries. A big rig accident involving another vehicle resulted in the death of an infant in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles on January 16. The collision occurred along the Ventura Freeway near Tujunga Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. According to the police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) the infant was with a man and woman in a Land Rover going north on U.S. Route 101.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO