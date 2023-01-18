ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF reparations committee proposes $5 million payment for Black residents

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

Some new details have emerged from a San Francisco committee about reparations for black residents to the tune of millions of dollars.

The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee presented proposals to city leaders last month.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday, one proposal is a one-time lump-sum reparations payment of $5 million to each eligible person.

Residents must be 18 at the time the committee's proposal is enacted and have identified as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years.

They may also have to prove they were born in the city between 1940 and 1996, have lived in San Francisco for at least 13 years, and be someone -- or the direct descendant of someone -- incarcerated during the war on drugs.

The committee will submit its final proposal to city leaders in June.

