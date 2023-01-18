Famous Taiwanese actor Kai Ko suffered severe injuries from a camera-carrying drone while filming the Mandarin-language fantasy series Agent From Above, which will be aired on Netflix later this year. The incident occurred on Dec. 27, 2022, but was reported only this week by Taiwan's United Daily News. It was confirmed by the producers, who told Variety that production had resumed, but Ko (aka Ko Chen-tung) was still missing from work. Ko's manager told Taiwan media that his face had suffered "serious disfigurement" after he was hit in the face near his cheekbone. He needed 20-30 stitches, the manager said. "Kai Ko was involved in a drone accident during the production of 'Agent From Above' on 27 December 2022. The shoot was operating within standard safety guidelines. The drone's propeller blades were also shielded by a protective layer and there was no explosion or blades shattering as reported in some articles," Good Films and mm2 said in a statement.

