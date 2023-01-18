Read full article on original website
Netflix announces every new movie coming to the service in 2023
It’s that special time of year where Netflix unveils every movie coming to the streaming service in the next calendar year. Some of them have specific dates already announced, while others only have a general timeline. Most don’t yet have a date — we just know they’ll come out some time this year.
Box office: ‘MISSING’ enters the movie market, as ‘Avatar’ crosses $2 billion worldwide
Just like last January, the first month of 2023 seems to be going the route where very few new movies are having much of an impact while others just continue to make money. Despite there being a number of new wide and moderate releases, only one of them managed to get into the top five as James Cameron’s epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” remained ahead of the pack with another $19.7 million, down 40% from last weekend, as it comes closer to reaching the $600 million domestic milestone. After that, it’s coming up fast on surpassing Pixar’s “Incredibles 2’s” $608.6...
Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Gets the ‘Smile’ Treatment in Pivot from Streaming
A film adaptation of the Stephen King short story “The Boogeyman” is moving away from a planned streaming release on Hulu and will now be a theatrical release from 20th Century Studios, an individual with knowledge of the move told IndieWire. It will open June 2, 2023. “The Boogeyman” is directed by Rob Savage (“Host”) and is based on King’s story, in which a 16-year-old and her younger sister, reeling from the death of their mother, are targeted by a supernatural boogeyman after their father, a psychologist, has an encounter with a desperate patient in their house. The horror-thriller stars Chris...
Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Ralph Macchio, William Zabka And Cobra Kai Cast React To The Netflix Series' Renewal For Sixth And Final Season
Following the news that Cobra Kai was renewed for a sixth and final season at Netflix, the cast, including Ralph Macchio and William Zabka responded.
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Has Surprising Update on Season 5 Second Half
Yellowstone is currently on a winter break, but fans might be surprised to hear the series update that Kelly Reilly shared. While speaking to IndieWire, the Beth Dutton actress opened up about the second half of Season 5, telling the outlet that she has no idea what is going to happen in the new episodes. "I haven't read a word yet," she admitted, revealing she hasn't read any scripts from the rest of the season.
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
'Scream 6' Trailer Unites Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox Against Brutal New Ghostface
The Scream 6 trailer is finally here, and it unites Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox together as they go up against a brutal new Ghostface. The clip opens with Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, respectively) as they run into a New York City bodega, desperately seeking help from an unseen threat. That threat turns out to be a new Ghostface, who makes it very clear that he does not play by the same rules as past bearers of the mask.
Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship Status Amid Romance Rumors With Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez is single and proud. She took to social media to shoot down reports that she's dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. Speculation about their alleged romance began to surface earlier this week when the two were spotted bowling together in the Big Apple. But Gomez revealed otherwise in an Instagram Story on Jan. 19. In a black-and-white snapshot of a grey sky and hill, she captioned the since-deleted picture: "I like being alone too much," Gomez wrote over the pic, adding, "#iamsingle."
Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Confirmed
The beloved character actor died on Oct. 24 at the age of 67 Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed as a "sudden cardiac dysfunction." The Call Me Kat actor, 67, died on Oct. 24 when the medical event caused him to crash into a building in Hollywood, California, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office and documents obtained by PEOPLE from the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The LACCO determined Jordan's death in his car was from natural causes and listed arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. (There was no...
Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January 2023
Addams Family Values, The Borgias and the last two Rambo movies are among the high-profile titles set to leave Netflix later this month. The 1993 Paramount movie sequel Addams Family Values departs the streamer on Jan. 31 as Netflix’s latest take on the Addams Family, the Jenna Ortega-starring hit series Wednesday, was recently renewed for a second season.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6 on NetflixNetflix Stock Rises as Bullish Analysts Boost Price Targets, but Will It Soon Take a Breather?Netflix to Crack Down on Account Sharing "More Broadly" in the First Quarter Showtime’s historical drama, The Borgias,...
Netflix Star Suffers 'Serious Disfigurement' After On-Set Accident
Famous Taiwanese actor Kai Ko suffered severe injuries from a camera-carrying drone while filming the Mandarin-language fantasy series Agent From Above, which will be aired on Netflix later this year. The incident occurred on Dec. 27, 2022, but was reported only this week by Taiwan's United Daily News. It was confirmed by the producers, who told Variety that production had resumed, but Ko (aka Ko Chen-tung) was still missing from work. Ko's manager told Taiwan media that his face had suffered "serious disfigurement" after he was hit in the face near his cheekbone. He needed 20-30 stitches, the manager said. "Kai Ko was involved in a drone accident during the production of 'Agent From Above' on 27 December 2022. The shoot was operating within standard safety guidelines. The drone's propeller blades were also shielded by a protective layer and there was no explosion or blades shattering as reported in some articles," Good Films and mm2 said in a statement.
George R.R. Martin’s favourite book series is getting a TV show
A TV adaptation of Roger Zelazny’s The Chronicles Of Amber is in development. The series is being developed by Stephen Colbert’s production company Spartina, which has partnered with Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment for the project. Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has previously called for...
Netflix's password sharing crackdown is finally happening
For those using their significant other's or best friend's Netflix password, it's the end of an era: Netflix password-sharing is about to get difficult, with the streaming site actually set to crack down on this in early 2023. In the company's earnings report released yesterday, Netflix announced that password-sharing will...
Jensen Ackles’ ‘Smallville’ Reunion Plus His Other Fun Instagram Selfies
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles enjoyed a reunion with his former Smallville co-stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum last weekend as the trio of actors came together for Creation Entertainment’s Operation Las Vegas fan event. Ackles played Jason Teague in the fourth season of Smallville, the long-running superhero series that...
