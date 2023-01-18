ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Shelter in place lifted for Royal Park Apartments, three taken into custody after shots fired

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office enacted a shelter in place for all residents of the Royal Park Apartment complex Wednesday after a shots fired incident.

The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Niagara police, authorities responded to the scene of a burglary in progress at 5:12 p.m. in an apartment at the Royal Park Apartment complex.

Upon arrival, police say they approached the rear of the apartment in question and observed a man attempting to exit the upper window. Police say the man re-entered the apartment and displayed a firearm out the same window and fired three rounds at a Town of Niagara officer. The officer was not struck and retreated for cover.

Town officers, along with Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police, covered the front of the apartment where, they say, three men exited and were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities identified them on Thursday as three Niagara Falls residents. Each was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail.

  • Cornelius Redden III, 28
  • charged with criminal possession of a weapon and burglary
  • remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail
  • Charles Richardson, 24
  • charged with criminal possession of a weapon, burglary and attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon
  • remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail
  • Kalique Miller, 18
  • charged with criminal possession of a weapon and burglary
  • also arrested on a warrant out of Niagara Falls for harassment and a Niagara County Court indictment warrant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejHy9_0kJM1JtX00

Information was given that four men had entered the apartment. Out of an abundance of caution due to shots being fired, a shelter-in-place was issued to area residents and the NCSO Emergency Response Team was activated to clear the apartment.

No other suspects were located and the incident remains under investigation.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 8

Related
nyspnews.com

Medina couple arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 18, 2023, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Henry J. Walden, 29 and Sarah D. Karre, 27 both of Medina, NY for Petit Larceny and Forgery 3rd. On January 18, 2023, Troopers responded to Ridgewood Drive in the town of Lockport for a reported larceny complaint. Further investigation revealed that Walden and Karre stole a checkbook from the victim and ultimately withdrew funds from the account. Subsequently, Walden and Karre were arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 19, 2023, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Steven T. Carlisle, 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 19, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wegmans on Military Road in the town of Niagara for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wegmans loss prevention, and it was found that Carlisle took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Carlisle was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Burglary in Town of Niagara leads to shelter in place

Submitted by the Town of Niagara Police Department and Acting Chief Craig Guiliani. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:12 p.m., officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department were dispatched to 8521 Porter Road (Royal Park Apartments) for a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a Town of Niagara officer approached...
NIAGARA, NY
2 On Your Side

Boy, 5, injured with his father in Niagara Co. house fire

WILSON, N.Y. — A 5-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were hurt in a fire late Wednesday night in Niagara County. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11:45 p.m. at home located at 140 Harbor Street in the Village of Wilson. When crews arrived, three people who live there were out of the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy