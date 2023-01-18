Shelter in place lifted for Royal Park Apartments, three taken into custody after shots fired

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office enacted a shelter in place for all residents of the Royal Park Apartment complex Wednesday after a shots fired incident.

The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Niagara police, authorities responded to the scene of a burglary in progress at 5:12 p.m. in an apartment at the Royal Park Apartment complex.

Upon arrival, police say they approached the rear of the apartment in question and observed a man attempting to exit the upper window. Police say the man re-entered the apartment and displayed a firearm out the same window and fired three rounds at a Town of Niagara officer. The officer was not struck and retreated for cover.

Town officers, along with Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police, covered the front of the apartment where, they say, three men exited and were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities identified them on Thursday as three Niagara Falls residents. Each was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail.

Cornelius Redden III, 28

charged with criminal possession of a weapon and burglary

remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail

Charles Richardson, 24

charged with criminal possession of a weapon, burglary and attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon

remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail

Kalique Miller, 18

charged with criminal possession of a weapon and burglary

also arrested on a warrant out of Niagara Falls for harassment and a Niagara County Court indictment warrant.

Information was given that four men had entered the apartment. Out of an abundance of caution due to shots being fired, a shelter-in-place was issued to area residents and the NCSO Emergency Response Team was activated to clear the apartment.

No other suspects were located and the incident remains under investigation.

