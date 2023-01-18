ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
FOREST PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois

In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
ORLAND PARK, IL
South Suburban News

There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK-PARK DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO CANCEL ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS. The Tinley Park-Park District today announced that it will cancel its annual Fourth of July events, including the firework show, in light of the Village of Tinley Park’s recent decision to create duplicate events and a firework show the day prior on July 3rd, 2023. At its board meeting Tuesday, the Village voted to create a new firework show on July 3rd, despite the Park District’s longstanding firework show on July 4th at McCarthy Park. For over 40 years, the Park District has hosted this event, which the community has come to expect and enjoy. The Village’s decision forced the Park District to make the difficult decision to cancel its event in order to save taxpayer dollars instead of paying for two duplicate firework shows. The Park District extends its deepest gratitude to the Tinley Park community for supporting the July 4th event for so many years. Questions about the new July 3rd event can be directed to the Village of Tinley Park per a press release issued earlier today.
TINLEY PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs

If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
NAPERVILLE, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Schererville creates riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses downtown

The town of Schererville is hoping more liquor licenses will help spur development downtown. The town council voted Wednesday to establish a riverfront district. Town manager Jim Gorman said it'll pave the way for additional liquor licenses for new restaurants. "It would still go through the process of applying for a liquor license through the ATC, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. And they will issue the licenses, but we will have the opportunity to approve those establishments on the board level here," Gorman told council members.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
