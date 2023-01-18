Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA TraincreteChicago, IL
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Willis Tower’s New Anchor Restaurant Hopes to Ignite Downtown Excitement
Chicagoans don’t consider the Willis Tower, the former headquarters of Sears with its famous Skydeck, a culinary destination. Long lines of tourists routinely gather and wait for the elevators to take them upstairs for those gorgeous views of the city. The food situation was a roll of the dice...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
Forest Park Review
Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
Hundreds of ballet dancers competing for scholarships in River Forest
RIVER FOREST, Illnois - This weekend, hundreds of ballet dancers are competing in River Forest for scholarships – and the attention of scouts. The Youth America Grand Prix is being held at Dominican University. There are also masterclasses at the Joffrey Ballet Tower in Chicago. The dancers are ages 9 to 19.
Young woman shot inside business in Chicago's West Loop
CHICAGO - A young woman was shot inside a business in Chicago's West Loop on Saturday. The unnamed business is located on Jefferson near Washington. Police said the woman, 18, was shot in the abdomen. She was hospitalized in fair condition. Police are questioning a person of interest.
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK-PARK DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO CANCEL ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS. The Tinley Park-Park District today announced that it will cancel its annual Fourth of July events, including the firework show, in light of the Village of Tinley Park’s recent decision to create duplicate events and a firework show the day prior on July 3rd, 2023. At its board meeting Tuesday, the Village voted to create a new firework show on July 3rd, despite the Park District’s longstanding firework show on July 4th at McCarthy Park. For over 40 years, the Park District has hosted this event, which the community has come to expect and enjoy. The Village’s decision forced the Park District to make the difficult decision to cancel its event in order to save taxpayer dollars instead of paying for two duplicate firework shows. The Park District extends its deepest gratitude to the Tinley Park community for supporting the July 4th event for so many years. Questions about the new July 3rd event can be directed to the Village of Tinley Park per a press release issued earlier today.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
Algonquin Apartments tenants sue Mac Properties over power failure and three-week building closure
Current and former tenants of the two Algonquin Apartment buildings that suffered a major power failure during a sub-zero cold snap last month have filed a class-action lawsuit against property manager Mac Properties. The Dec. 23 power outage knocked out the two towers’ water, electricity and heat for nearly three...
New details revealed in plan to build Near South Side high school
We are learning more about the timeline of a controversial plan to build a $150 million open-enrollment school in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot and wounded in gas station parking lot in Chicago's Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and wounded in a gas station parking lot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday night. The 17-year-old was along South Stony Island near 74th around 6 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Schererville creates riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses downtown
The town of Schererville is hoping more liquor licenses will help spur development downtown. The town council voted Wednesday to establish a riverfront district. Town manager Jim Gorman said it'll pave the way for additional liquor licenses for new restaurants. "It would still go through the process of applying for a liquor license through the ATC, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. And they will issue the licenses, but we will have the opportunity to approve those establishments on the board level here," Gorman told council members.
What is the 1 Tourist Attraction Worth Visiting in Illinois?
If you could only visit 1 tourist attraction in Illinois what would it be? Would you go to the top of the Willis Tower? The Abe Lincoln Presidential Library? The Garden of the Gods? Those are all terrific but they aren't the answer one website came up with... Illinois is...
