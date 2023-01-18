Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner: Juvenile dies in Darlington County shooting on Syracuse Street
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Friday afternoon, Darlington County deputies were on the scene of a shooting that killed one juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened in the area of Syracuse Street in the Darlington area, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. The name of the juvenile killed has not yet […]
Police: Woman left Horry County hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman allegedly left an Horry County hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13. Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records. Police […]
wpde.com
District investigating alleged misuse of Marlboro County School vehicle
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A video being shared on social media has led to an investigation by the Marlboro County School District into the use of a district vehicle, according to Marlboro County School District Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews. A viewer who captured the video shared it with...
Historic Georgetown seafood market sells property
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – After more than 80 years in business, Independent Seafood recently sold the land where the market and docks currently sit, and now the business is preparing to close its doors for good. “I was shocked,” lifelong Independent Seafood customer Bryan Gray said. “I come in here two or three times a […]
WMBF
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
wpde.com
Police warn of minor flooding, ponding on roads in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are warning residents of minor flooding and ponding on roads as heavy rain moves into the area Sunday. People are asked to not drive through standing water if they are not sure how deep it is, especially in vehicles lower to the ground.
wpde.com
Driver dies in Florence Co. wreck while attempting to elude law enforcement: SCHP
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a collision Friday afternoon in Florence county on McAllister Mill Rd. near Salem Rd. Master Trooper James Miller with SCHP says the two-vehicle collision happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Miller, a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck...
Sheriff seeks help with identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
wpde.com
Free tax filing services available to low-income Grand Strand families every Tuesday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Certified IRS volunteers will be providing free tax preparation for Grand Strand families or individuals with an annual household income of $60,000 or less. The free tax filing service will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday, starting Tuesday, Jan. 24...
wpde.com
DHEC encourages mask-wearing amid COVID-19 spike in Horry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control held a press conference on Friday in relation to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Horry County. According to Dr. Brannon Traxler, there were 68 COVID-related deaths the week of Jan. 7, and more than 85%...
wpde.com
Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
wpde.com
2-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-car crash impacted travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County Saturday night. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials said lanes of traffic were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash...
wpde.com
Victim identified in deadly Horry County missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide whose body was found in Galivants Ferry earlier this week. On Monday afternoon around 1, the body of Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found near Green Sea Road, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
wpde.com
CCU students roll up their sleeves to clean Conway community garden
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of Coastal Carolina University students rolled up their sleeves and gave a community garden in Conway a little tender, love and care. All the students volunteered their time for MLK Day of Service. Larry White, the owner of the garden, grew up...
abcnews4.com
Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
live5news.com
Crews contain fire at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a late-night fire at a manufacturing plant just north of Kingstree. The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a fire that began at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at SolMax on Eastland Avenue involving a large pile of rolled plastic sheeting, Capt. William Horton said.
New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
WYFF4.com
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Driver dies in crash after leading Florence County authorities on chase, SCHP says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver who led Florence County authorities on a chase Friday afternoon has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 4 p.m. on McAlister Mill Road near Salem Road, about five miles west of Coward, the SCHP said. A 2012 Honda Civic traveling south on […]
Comments / 0