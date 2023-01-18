ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Historic Georgetown seafood market sells property

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – After more than 80 years in business, Independent Seafood recently sold the land where the market and docks currently sit, and now the business is preparing to close its doors for good. “I was shocked,” lifelong Independent Seafood customer Bryan Gray said. “I come in here two or three times a […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

DHEC encourages mask-wearing amid COVID-19 spike in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control held a press conference on Friday in relation to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Horry County. According to Dr. Brannon Traxler, there were 68 COVID-related deaths the week of Jan. 7, and more than 85%...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-car crash impacted travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County Saturday night. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials said lanes of traffic were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Victim identified in deadly Horry County missing person investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide whose body was found in Galivants Ferry earlier this week. On Monday afternoon around 1, the body of Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found near Green Sea Road, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

CCU students roll up their sleeves to clean Conway community garden

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of Coastal Carolina University students rolled up their sleeves and gave a community garden in Conway a little tender, love and care. All the students volunteered their time for MLK Day of Service. Larry White, the owner of the garden, grew up...
CONWAY, SC
abcnews4.com

Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Crews contain fire at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a late-night fire at a manufacturing plant just north of Kingstree. The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a fire that began at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at SolMax on Eastland Avenue involving a large pile of rolled plastic sheeting, Capt. William Horton said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

