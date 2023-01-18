ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/13/22–1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

$40,000 Bond Set for Mills Man in Connection with Fentanyl Conspiracy

A Mills man heard a felony charge against him and a string of misdemeanors from Judge Brian Christiansen in Initial Appearances today, Jan. 19. Bryson Manthei, 26, was charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, punishable by 20 years imprisonment. The investigation began in November 2021 when Manthei was identified as...
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder Bound Over for Trial

A Casper man charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder will face trial in Natrona County District Court. George Dickerson, 61, was bound over for trial on Thursday at the end of an 80-minute preliminary hearing before Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Evansville man gets prison term for pointing rifle at man who reported him for DUI

CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident has been sentenced to a prison term for pointing a rifle at the man who reported him as a drunk driver in December 2021. Court records indicate Weston Lucky Mason, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a fourth DUI within 10 years, a felony. He was sentenced Thursday in district court to 18–24 months in state prison.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/19/23–1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper

The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming. Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A suspect is wanted after committing two armed robberies Sunday night... and attempting a third. This all happened within a two hour span, roughly. At around 7:30 pm on Sunday, Casper Police says this suspect... Who they’re identifying as an unknown white male... Robbed...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (1/10/23–1/16/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’

CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Exit 185 closed due to crash along I-25

CASPER, Wyo. — A wreck along I-25 outside Casper has temporarily closed exit 185, as emergency personnel tend to the scene. The Wyoming Department of Transportation advises that motorists avoid the area if possible, and use exits 182 or 186.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper: Plows working full time amid volleys of snowfall

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper assures citizens that its 13 dedicated plow trucks are continuously at work removing snow, adding that “Casper has had its highest snow volume in more than 15 years.”. When there are consecutive snowstorms, crews have to divert from clearing secondary streets...
CASPER, WY

