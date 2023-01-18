Read full article on original website
Morgan Stanley CEO: Employees Don’t Get to Choose Remote Work
Add Morgan Stanley to the list of companies pushing for an end to remote work. James Gorman, the financial services company’s CEO, commented on the work-from-home trend in a recent interview with Bloomberg News, putting his firm in the company of the likes of Apple, Disney and Goldman Sachs.
Moroccan Vehicle Marketplace KIFAL Auto Partners With BMCI for Financing Options
Moroccan online used car marketplace KIFAL Auto is rolling out new vehicle financing options. In a Thursday (Jan. 18) press release, KIFAL Auto and Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie (BMCI), the Moroccan subsidiary of BNP Paribas, said they have teamed up to enable easier access to financing for used car purchases.
Playter Expands BNPL Offerings Enabling Businesses to Use ‘Clever Credit’
Playter now enables businesses to both offer and use buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company has launched its new Paid product that enables its small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients to offer their own customers extended payment terms. This joins the BNPL provider’s Pay product that allows SMBs to receive such terms from their suppliers, Playter said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Airline Industry Rivals Become Tech Innovation Partners With Shared API Hub
A new application programming interface (API) hub is uniting companies to help their technology take off. API hub provider Rapid and trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release that the IATA’s new Open AI Hub will boost innovation across the industry.
TechCrunch
A new kind of PE fund plans to roll up German startups into potential unicorns and bigger exits
It’s part of the reason so many European startups end up heading to the U.S. The U.S. is one of the few markets where you can achieve decent scale, as well has have the potential to exit either through a sale to one of the global tech platforms or to the public markets.
Automated Treasury Management Platform Tempts Business Savers with 4% Yields
As businesses cut costs and horde cash, automated treasury management systems are getting a closer look. In a bid to help businesses earn more money on their idle cash with minimal effort, FinTech startup Mayfair has launched an automated treasury management solution to help businesses earn more on idle cash.
CoinDesk
Fantom Blockchain to Fund Ecosystem Projects Using Portion of Burnt FTM Fees
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Fantom has released a decentralized vaults product to fund projects and applications that are building on its blockchain, developerssaid Friday. Called Ecosystem Vault, the project is an on-chain fund financed by 10% of the...
Citizens Names Mastercard Its Exclusive Payments Provider
Aiming to speed its innovation, Citizens Financial Group has made Mastercard its exclusive payments provider. In a newly expanded partnership, Mastercard has become the bank’s exclusive services provider and payment network across Citizen’s credit, debit and commercial portfolios, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Chord Announces $15M Series A as D2C Brands Prioritize Data
Chord is bringing in funds by the millions as D2C companies seek sharper data insights. The New York-based startup, which offers more financially accessible data collection and insights for eCommerce companies, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) that it has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round, a testament to the demand for better analytics tools for digital brands.
SEC and Nexo Settle Charges Around Crypto Asset Lending Product
Nexo has settled the federal and state charges brought against its crypto asset lending product. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that Nexo will pay $45 million in penalties and stop offering its earned interest product (EIP) after being charged with failing to register the offer and sale of that product.
CNBC
Inclusive Capital takes a stake in Bayer — 3 ways it may build value with a sustainable focus
Business: is a 55-billion euro German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It operates through three segments: (i) Pharmaceuticals (roughly 6 billion euros of EBITDA); (ii) Consumer Health (about 1.5 billion euros of EBITDA), and (iii) Crop Science (approximately 6.5 billion euros of EBITDA). The company acquired Monsanto in 2018 for 54 billion euros and has since been plagued with several lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide product causing cancer.
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital
Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
geekwire.com
Exterro acquires Zapproved, combining two Oregon-based legal tech companies
Beaverton, Ore.-based legal tech company Exterro said it has acquired Zapproved, a Portland, Ore.-based software platform that helps corporate lawyers sort through and analyze data. The companies did not disclose the terms, but the deal is reportedly worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Zapproved, which raised $15 million in 2015...
AR Automation Can Help Small Business Retailers Fight Shopper Price ‘Rebellion’
Savvy small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may consider prioritizing automating accounts payable (AP)/accounts receivable (AR) systems to slash price tag hikes while dispensing of manual involvement headaches. Some companies are leveling off or rolling back price increases in the coming year after pandemic-related and supply chain issues precipitated rising costs...
AVIA Launches B2B Marketplace for Digital Health Solutions
AVIA has launched a marketplace designed to help hospitals, health systems and digital health companies discover and select digital solutions. The healthcare digital transformation firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that the new AVIA Marketplace matches these buyers with vendors that can help them with their digital transformation.
Credit Union Data Helps Millennials Improve Financial Health, Attain Wealth
The new year is only a few weeks old. Many of us have set new financial goals as inflation injects uncertainty into daily life. The trick, of course, is how to get there, and many of us can use a helping hand. Doug Brown, president of NCR, told PYMNTS' Karen...
Restaurants Are Closing the Digital Ordering Gap With Gen Z
Restaurants’ efforts to attract Generation Z to their digital channels appear to be paying off. Restaurants and their tech partners have been working hard throughout the past year to drive digital adoption with zoomers. For instance, United States’ leading restaurant aggregator DoorDash announced in April the launch of DashPass...
Fast Fashion’s Hot New Player Shein Not Immune to Economic Strife
Shein is reportedly considering a funding round that would lower its market valuation by a third. The Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday (Jan. 18) that the deal to raise $3 billion would cut the online, fast-fashion retailer’s market cap to $64 billion after it was valued at $100 billion in an April funding round.
Rally Fades and Platforms Plummet as FinTech IPO Index Loses 0.6%
For the FinTech IPO Index, the rally fizzled quickly. After a surge into the first few weeks of the new year — notably, double-digit gains last week — the index slipped 0.6% through the past five sessions. Blame the macro data from this week, that showed a slide...
Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
