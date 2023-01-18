ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA

If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Builders of the Obama Presidential Center to Host On-Site Learning with Lakeside Alliance Career Fair for Chicago High School Students

CHICAGO – On Saturday, January 28th, Lakeside Alliance, builder of the Obama Presidential Center, will host the Learning with Lakeside Alliance Career Fair. Open to Chicago high school students, the event will give young people the opportunity to meet with trade union representatives; learn about pathways to careers in construction, engineering, accounting, architecture and technology; and enjoy giveaways, prizes, and more on the site of the historic Obama Presidential Center project.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday. Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family. The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10."To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Jesse Jackson visits inmates at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them. A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman, 18, shot in West Loop hotel room

Chicago — A suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old woman was shot inside a West Loop hotel room on Saturday morning. The incident may be domestic-related. Chicago police responded to calls of a person shot in the Hampton Inn, 116 North Jefferson, around 11:35 a.m. and found the victim in a fourth-floor lobby area. She was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to her torso.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

