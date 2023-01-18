ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA

If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Poder opens Chicago's first immigrant integration center

CHICAGO - Chicago's first immigrant integration center is now open in Gage Park. Poder, which means 'You Can' in Spanish, is a nonprofit that helps Spanish-speaking immigrants learn English and land jobs. On Friday, the agency cut the ribbon on its new regional headquarters on West 55th Street. "Today's event...
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more

CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

City Council Unanimously Votes to Expand Protections for Trans Chicagoans and Those Seeking Abortions

Chicago landlords and employers are now banned from discriminating or retaliating against Chicagoans who seek gender-affirming care or reproductive health care under a measure approved unanimously Wednesday by the Chicago City Council. The measure expands an ordinance approved by the City Council in September that permanently banned the Chicago Police...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Julia Kline, candidate for new local Police District Council, talks accountability and public safety alternatives

Julia Kline, a former CPS educator and current independent coach and consultant, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy