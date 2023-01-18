Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA TraincreteChicago, IL
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Related
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA
If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Lightfoot's security suggestion for street vendors is out of touch, advocate says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s suggestion that Little Village street vendors should go cashless to discourage robberies is not going over well with the entrepreneurs.
fox32chicago.com
Poder opens Chicago's first immigrant integration center
CHICAGO - Chicago's first immigrant integration center is now open in Gage Park. Poder, which means 'You Can' in Spanish, is a nonprofit that helps Spanish-speaking immigrants learn English and land jobs. On Friday, the agency cut the ribbon on its new regional headquarters on West 55th Street. "Today's event...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggests street vendors ditch cash to combat crime
Lori Lightfoot says that street vendors in an area with increased robberies should consider not using cash in transactions to "protect themselves."
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
77-year-old homeless man sleeping at O'Hare will finally access funds raised for housing, bank says
Now, after thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe to help Norbert Pikula, he still couldn't access the funds.
ABC7 Chicago
IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more
CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
'Forever Chi': Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green lays out tax relief proposal
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green is laying out his tax relief proposal. The proposal called "Forever Chi" addresses the property tax crisis, which is leading to foreclosures and people leaving the city. The plan includes two-year interest-free loans for people at risk of losing their homes, a city...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot fields attacks from rivals over crime, public safety in ABC7 debate
Lightfoot attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Gage Park after fielding a number of attacks from her mayoral rivals in a debate on ABC7.
Lightfoot paints rosy view of future in first TV debate — but eight rivals slam thorny past
A crime-ridden metropolis in desperate need of an overhaul as taxpayers and business owners flee — or a city emerging from the pandemic with promising investments and a plan for improved public safety?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered a view of Chicago that often diverged from the versions offered up...
blockclubchicago.org
West Siders Demand Answers After Amazon Delays Opening Of Massive Warehouse Bringing 500 Jobs
WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — West Humboldt Park neighbors are frustrated at the delayed opening of an Amazon distribution center, saying if the space isn’t going to be used to create local jobs it could benefit the community in other ways. Teamsters Local 705 and Black Workers Matter members...
U.S. set to hit debt ceiling today, posing economic uncertainty
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley joins Good Day Chicago to talk about what needs to happen for the country to avoid economic turmoil as we rapidly approach the nation's debt limit.
City Council Unanimously Votes to Expand Protections for Trans Chicagoans and Those Seeking Abortions
Chicago landlords and employers are now banned from discriminating or retaliating against Chicagoans who seek gender-affirming care or reproductive health care under a measure approved unanimously Wednesday by the Chicago City Council. The measure expands an ordinance approved by the City Council in September that permanently banned the Chicago Police...
Julia Kline, candidate for new local Police District Council, talks accountability and public safety alternatives
Julia Kline, a former CPS educator and current independent coach and consultant, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City woman impacted by Bank of America-Zelle glitch speaks out: 'three dollars to my name'
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Bank of America says an earlier glitch that caused customer's bank accounts to show a zero balance has been fixed. But that's not the story we're getting from irate customers. This specifically involves transactions made through the money transfer service, Zelle. Bank of America customers reported...
Englewood school closed by city converted into resource center for formerly incarcerated
It's been nearly 10 years since CPS decided to close dozens of neighborhood schools, and now one abandoned building in Englewood is being converted into a force for good.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0