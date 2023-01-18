Read full article on original website
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
charter flights from miami to carrbian islandscreteMiami, FL
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenMiami Beach, FL
WSVN-TV
Police officers, community come together for kickball tournament in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami park
At least eight people — including two juveniles — were injured Sunday evening following a shooting at a Miami park, according to authorities. Details are still emerging from the incident, which occurred in an area of Little River Park, located northwest of downtown Miami.
WSVN-TV
Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
WSVN-TV
All clear at MIA after boxes found causes evacuation
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami International Airport was evacuated after a pair of suspicious boxes were found, Friday. At approximately 8:00 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department officers, K-9’s and the bomb squad reported to Terminal D after they were alerted of the boxes. As a precaution, they conducted a sweep...
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing man from Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 49-year-old man missing from the area. Gerald Smith was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen in the Downtown area of the city. He has brown hair and black eyes, stands at 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer, woman hospitalized following fiery crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police closed down a road in Miami Gardens following a car crash. On Friday morning, a Miami-Dade Police detective was driving west on Northwest 183rd Street while another vehicle, driving eastbound, collided with the unmarked police car. Both cars were engulfed in flames immediately after...
Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern
MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
WSVN-TV
Driver, passengers escape safely after SUV goes into Davie canal, flips over
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Davie was caught in a crash course that left their SUV overturned in a canal. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 141st Terrace and 37th Court, Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the vehicle ended up...
WSVN-TV
At least 5 injured in Pembroke Park crash
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - At least five people have been injured after they were involved in a violent crash in Pembroke Park, officials said. Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 41st Street, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
FWC provides new information regarding death of Anton Walkes
(WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife has released new information about the tragic loss of major league soccer player Anton Walkes, as the sports world continues to honor his memory. A new report from FWC said that Walkes was on a personal watercraft when it collided with a boat in...
WSVN-TV
Madonna adds 2nd Miami date for ‘The Celebration Tour’
MIAMI (WSVN) - Madonna fans in Miami, your wish has been granted. Due to overwhelming demand, the pop legend has added a second show in the Magic City for “The Celebration Tour.”. It will be her first South Florida performances since her seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach...
WINKNEWS.com
26 puppies, dogs rescued from abandoned home in Miami-Dade
A litter of puppies and several adult dogs left abandoned in a vacated rental home are now safe and sound at Miami-Dade Animal Services. In all, 26 dogs were rescued. “It’s a little heartbreaking because they did come to us as a confiscation,” said Flora Beal with MDAS. “Just a reminder to the public that it is illegal to sell puppies unless you have a permit from the county.”
Crash closes some NB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Kendall
MIAMI -- Some northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed following a crash involving a box truck during the Friday evening commute, the Florida Highway Patrol said.There were initial reports that injuries may have resulted from the crash but officials have not confirmed that to CBS 4.The wreck was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on the Turnpike at SW 88th Street in Kendall.The crash closed all northbound lanes of the turnpike but traffic was moving on at least one lane as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.Officials have not disclosed details about what led to the crash or if any citations will be issued.
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer fatally shoots man in parking lot of Homestead Publix
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot by an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Disturbing cellphone video captured the moments before the shooting at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday evening.
WSVN-TV
Bodycam footage shows police arresting man accused of attacking Amazon driver with knife in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Never-before-seen body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Beach Police officers closed in on a man accused of attacking an Amazon delivery driver. The footage captured an officer, his gun drawn out, as he slowly walked toward 25-year-old Harrison Williams as he sat...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
