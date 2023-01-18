MIAMI -- Some northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed following a crash involving a box truck during the Friday evening commute, the Florida Highway Patrol said.There were initial reports that injuries may have resulted from the crash but officials have not confirmed that to CBS 4.The wreck was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on the Turnpike at SW 88th Street in Kendall.The crash closed all northbound lanes of the turnpike but traffic was moving on at least one lane as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.Officials have not disclosed details about what led to the crash or if any citations will be issued.

