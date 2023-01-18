Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Tufts receives 34,000+ applications for undergraduate class of 2027￼
Tufts announced on Jan. 17 that it received more than 34,000 applications for the undergraduate class of 2027. The application pool is the university’s most diverse in history, according to Dean of Admissions JT Duck. The applications, which represent Early Decision I and II as well as Regular Decision...
Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction
BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
Tufts Daily
Tufts ends bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination requirements
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is no longer required for all university personnel and students, Michael Jordan, university infection control director, announced in a Jan. 5 email to the Tufts community. In addition to dropping the omicron booster mandate, Jordan noted that the influenza vaccine would become optional for all students on the Medford/Somerville and SMFA campuses.
Tufts Daily
Men’s basketball goes 5–1 over successful winter break
The Tufts men’s basketball team had a highly successful stretch of games over winter break, competing in six and winning five, including two in-conference wins. Tufts played its first game against Yeshiva University in New York City on Dec. 29th. The Maccabees’ record stood at 8–6 coming into the game, and they proved a moderate test for the Jumbos. Tufts held the lead for the majority of the first half by a margin of 4 points, but increased that lead to 8–10 points at the end of the half to go into halftime leading 34–23. Yeshiva scored 15 points at the start of the second half to take the lead back, and the game proceeded in back and forth fashion. In the middle of the second half, the Jumbos reestablished their control of the game and the final score ended 75–64. First-year guard James Marakis scored 12 points off of the bench along with five rebounds. Sophomore forward Trumann Gettings also had a solid game, scoring 10 and grabbing nine rebounds.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
The best places to work in Boston
Check out which Bay State companies made the top 100 list by Glassdoor.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Boston Shells Out Support For Mom Who Found Cancer Symptoms On Work Trip
A woman who received a cancer diagnosis after months of wondering what was wrong with her body is receiving an outpouring of support from her community as she undergoes medical treatment. Trish Nunez had been in pain for months, and tried everything to heal herself, from acupuncture to ph…
People’s Pantry to increase distribution of food to immigrant community and low-wage workers across western Massachusetts
An organization dedicated to helping low-wage and immigrant workers throughout western Massachusetts was awarded funding to continue providing food at no cost.
MGH research finds simple laser treatments may help prevent skin cancer
BOSTON – A Mass General Hospital study found that simple laser treatments may help prevent skin cancer. The research includes basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas which are the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the United States, and patients who get them often continue to grow new ones over time. Researchers at Mass General studied 43 patients who had been treated for these types of skin cancers on the face and found that those who were then treated with lasers, currently used to treat scars, sun-damaged skin, and age spots, were at almost half the risk of getting a subsequent cancer on their face over six years.
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
Peabody parents outraged drivers ignore school bus stop signs
PEABODY - Several Peabody parents are outraged with the number of drivers ignoring stop sign signals as kids are getting on and off the school buses. "It's extremely frightening," Peabody parent Maria Scheri said. Traci Archibald says she's witnessed cars drive by flashing school buses while helping her 7-year-old get on his bus. "It's infuriating. The school bus will have the lights flashing. Stop sign is out and people will just run it," Archibald said. In 2022, police say a child in Framingham was hospitalized after being struck by a car who failed to stop for bus...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Medical assistant accused of raping patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON - A medical assistant is accused of raping a patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, allegedly assaulted the patient during an exam on Wednesday afternoon. The victim told police he was there to see his doctor for a follow-up appointment about an injury to his shoulder and leg. He was approached by Knighton, who said the doctor requested an additional test and asked him to get undressed. Knighton then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. "The victim then got dressed and inquired with other staff about the examination," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. "He concluded he was sexually assaulted and called 911."Knighton was charged with rape and indecent assault and battery and ordered held on $5,000 bail.Mass General Hospital says Knighton is on administrative leave. "We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with Boston Police," MGH said.
WBUR
More Mass. residents ask for help with rising fuel costs this winter
As the price of everything from rent to eggs goes up, community organizations say more people need help heating their homes this winter. According to state numbers, first time applicants for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federal program that provides financial aid for fuel, increased by 76% in Massachusetts compared to this time last year.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
WBUR
Experts discuss missing Massachusetts woman's story, domestic abuse and media coverage
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 20. Yasmin Amer is our host. The case of Ana Walshe, a mother from Cohasset who went missing and whose husband is charged with her murder, has dominated headlines for the last three weeks. We look at the legal aspect, the media coverage, and the thread of domestic violence that winds through Walshe's case.
