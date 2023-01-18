The Tufts men’s basketball team had a highly successful stretch of games over winter break, competing in six and winning five, including two in-conference wins. Tufts played its first game against Yeshiva University in New York City on Dec. 29th. The Maccabees’ record stood at 8–6 coming into the game, and they proved a moderate test for the Jumbos. Tufts held the lead for the majority of the first half by a margin of 4 points, but increased that lead to 8–10 points at the end of the half to go into halftime leading 34–23. Yeshiva scored 15 points at the start of the second half to take the lead back, and the game proceeded in back and forth fashion. In the middle of the second half, the Jumbos reestablished their control of the game and the final score ended 75–64. First-year guard James Marakis scored 12 points off of the bench along with five rebounds. Sophomore forward Trumann Gettings also had a solid game, scoring 10 and grabbing nine rebounds.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO