45-year-old found dead in Windsor Heights home, homicide investigation underway

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway after a 45-year-old individual was found dead in a home.

At around 1:24 p.m. the Windsor Heights Police Department and Fire Department responded to a report of a deceased person in a home in the 6400 block of Carpenter Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the person’s death required further investigation.

Windsor Heights Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the death of the individual as a homicide. The identity of the person has not been released.

Windsor Heights Police said more information will be released when made available.

