Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury
Brittany Mahomes reacts to potentially devastating Patrick Mahomes injury. It’s like the scene written right from the movies. The dream quarterback gets injured right before the big game. It couldn’t have been written any worse for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Fans watched as Patrick Mahomes wobbled to the...
Bengals vs Bills: Here’s who experts think will win
The Bills and Bengals will finally get to face off on Sunday with everything on the line. Earlier this year, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals didn’t get to complete their highly-anticipated matchup. The game was canceled after Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on field. He is on the long recovery road now.
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
3 Chiefs who need to step up after Patrick Mahomes injury to return to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes has already said he’ll be ‘good to go’ for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but he’ll need help for KC to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship Game — that’s a combo as reliable as a Big-Mac (with ketchup, naturally) and fries. And after Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid’s team is heading back to the conference title game for the fifth consecutive year.
NFL rumors: Saquon Barkley isn’t in charge of his Giants’ future
Saquon Barkley wants to return to the New York Giants next season, but the decision doesn’t lie in the star running back’s hands. The Giants made excellent progress during Brian Daboll’s first season as head coach. Part of his initial success was a result of coaxing a big season out of running back Saquon Barkley. The star running back wants to return to the fold next season but his upcoming free agency represents a tough choice for New York’s front office.
Michael Jordan should take Jalen Hurts comparison personally
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared quarterback Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. The New York Giants learned for the third time this season that the talent gap between themselves and the Philadelphia Eagles is just too large right now. The Eagles, led by quarterback and NFL MVP Jalen Hurts, made easy work of the Giants, bringing the team to a 38-7 victory to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground to lift the Eagles.
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
Freddie Freeman used Braves connection to recruit Jason Heyward to Dodgers
Two former Atlanta Braves, Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward, will team up with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Freddie Freeman signed with LA last offseason, taking his talents to the west coast in a tearful goodbye from the only organization he’d ever known. However, in the months after...
Giants: 3 most likely contract solutions for Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent in the offseason. Here are three ways the New York Giants can approach his next contract. Few NFL quarterbacks had a bigger emergence in 2022 than Daniel Jones, who entered the year looking to prove himself to a new regime after having his fifth-year option declined.
Ndamukong Suh buried the Giants with savage tweet after 38-7 win
There are different styles of martial arts. Heck, there are different styles of karate, but in many forms, Shotokan for instance, fighters learn the intricacies of hand-to-hand combat while navigating through the complicated belt system, graduating from the white belt (the beginner’s level) to the black belt, the master’s level. The Philadelphia Eagles media team earned their black belt in social media wizardry long ago. Following Philly’s 38-7 win over the hated New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, Ndamukong Suh earned his black belt as well.
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
Miami football trending for 5-star 2024 WR Joshisa Trader
With the 2023 class mostly signed, 2024 recruits are beginning to take center stage. The Miami football program has emerged as the early leader for five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader. Being the leader for the Hollywood Chaminade Madonna star is a good sign for signing local prospects. Steve Wiltfong the...
Patrick Mahomes injury: Everything to know, and will he play?
Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Kansas City’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but will he be able to play in the AFC Championship game?. The Kansas City Chiefs are on to the AFC Championship Game but there is some concern over the availability of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered an ankle injury during the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The issue forced Mahomes to miss a few drives but he returned after the halftime break to help Kansas City survive an upset bid from Jacksonville.
Nick Saban has never been more wrong than he was about Brock Purdy
Nick Saban can’t get them all right, but he could not have been more wrong about Brock Purdy. Though he did offer him coming out of high school, Nick Saban slept on Brock Purdy big time. While Saban has won six national titles at Alabama, Purdy is well on...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CeeDee Lamb’s treatment of Brett Maher proves Cowboys shouldn’t be switching kickers
Video footage showed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comforting Brett Maher after his rough game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys won their first road playoff game in 30 years after they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14. Their lead was large enough that Brett Maher’s bad game was essentially a non-factor. Maher missed his four-of-five extra point attempts in the game, which prompted the question of will the Cowboys find a new kicker for their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have stood behind Maher after his bad game.
NFL rumors: Another Aaron Rodgers trade destination revealed
The Green Bay Packers have a tough decision to make with Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers is 39 years old but not yet ready to hang up his cleats. No. 12 had a rougher season than most in Green Bay. Rodgers was forced to gel with a new, young receiving corps after the front office opted to trade his favorite target in Davante Adams.
