Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Kansas City’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but will he be able to play in the AFC Championship game?. The Kansas City Chiefs are on to the AFC Championship Game but there is some concern over the availability of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered an ankle injury during the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The issue forced Mahomes to miss a few drives but he returned after the halftime break to help Kansas City survive an upset bid from Jacksonville.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO