The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
New York announces $7.5 million in grants available to expand low-threshold opioid addiction treatment
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the availability of up to $7.5 million in grants for state-certified providers and other treatment programs to address opioid addiction. Administered by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), the grants will be the first to tap New York State’s...
WHEC TV-10
First responders and community heroes of December Blizzard recognized by Governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul and Western New York officials gathered in Buffalo on Saturday to thank and recognize the first responders and community heroes who saved lives during the December Blizzard. The heroes were awarded medals of public service. Among the awardees were barbershop owner Craig Elston,...
WHEC TV-10
Hosts of Batavia ReAwaken America Tour event sue NY AG Letitia James
BATAVIA, N.Y. The pastor of the Batavia church that hosted the controversial ReAwaken America Tour in August and one of the tour’s organizers are suing New York Attorney General Letitia James for intimidation and defamation. This comes after James wrote General Michael Flynn and event organizer Clay Clark a...
A Baby Born In New York State Can Now Be Gender Neutral
Parents of newborns in New York State no longer have to keep the gender assigned to their baby. It might sound strange, but the gender legally given to a baby at birth can now be changed in New York State. Times have changed and many people now identify as non-binary.
WHEC TV-10
Panel discusses link between exposure to pesticides and Parkinson’s
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Parkinson’s, pesticides, and policy. Those were the topics of a panel discussion today hosted by local environmentalist group “Color Fairport Green.”. Research suggests exposure to pesticides increases the risk of Parkinson’s. Panelists included a Parkinson’s expert, a pesticide specialist from the State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Assembly Member Jen Lunsford.
Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge
Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
cnycentral.com
Mannion: death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz something 'families shouldn't be dealing with'
New York — New York State Sen. John Mannion (D-NY) told CNY Central, "from every individual I've spoken with, which would be all the way from teachers to the District Attorney to the Mayor, you know it's been ... it's just something that families shouldn't be dealing with," when we asked him about the murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
wellsvillesun.com
Human trafficking happens in Allegany County
Read about a recent NYS Police investigation involving very young children. Human trafficking is real and it does happen even here. What is needed to abolish human trafficking?. 1. Awareness: educational campaigns, presentations, forums, word of mouth and online education through social media – check out The Potter’s Hands Foundation...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
End the persecution of unvaccinated New Yorkers, like me
You wouldn’t know it from the lack of headlines, but COVID-vaccine mandates were struck down in court again last week, this time for New York state health workers. The common-sense decision was based on the well-established fact that the vaccines don’t stop infection or transmission. But does anyone even care about facts, here in the land of COVID-emergency-forever? It’s little wonder “gaslighting” was Merriam-Webster’s 2022 word of the year. In New York City, gaslighting is the modus operandi of elected officials who proudly raise a fist for social justice but continue to deny citizens the most basic human rights when it comes to...
Erie County legislators deliberate resolution opposing ban of natural gas heating in NYS
The Erie County Legislautre’s republican caucus is speaking out in opposition to the potential state ban on natural gas heating and appliances.
yonkerstimes.com
Son Concealed Mom’s Death to Collect Her Retirement Benefits
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Special Agent-in-Charge Michael McGill of the Social Security Administration (SSA) Office of the Inspector General, Philadelphia Field Division, today announced the arrest of Charles Alton Bump Jr. for allegedly stealing $53,320 in payments from the New York State Common Retirement Fund and SSA that were sent to his deceased mother, Elizabeth Dorothy Case. Bump concealed his mother’s death and continued collecting her retirement and SSA payments. He allegedly stole $28,679 from the state pension fund and $24,641 from the SSA.
New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts
Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
Erie County medical examiner confirms three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing total to 47
According to Poloncarz, three more blizzard-related cases are yet to be finalized by the medical examiner.
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Gov. Hochul, make child welfare a priority (Your Letters)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address serves as a statement of the administration’s values and priorities for the upcoming year. For those of us with boots on the ground in service to some of New York’s most vulnerable residents, it shows us the priorities of our leadership, and demonstrates the challenges we will face in the year ahead. Alternatively, the lack of content speaks volumes.
