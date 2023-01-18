Sipping on a can of Celsius, Flo Rida celebrates lawsuit win over breached brand deals

A Broward jury on Wednesday awarded platinum-selling rapper Flo Rida more than $82 million in his lawsuit against energy drink maker Celsius.

After the verdict was read, Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, sipped on a can of Celsius.

“This was a long journey, but we prevailed,” the 43-year-old Carol City native told reporters on Wednesday. “From the start, I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less. I gained a new respect for the judicial system.”

Flo Rida’s company, Strong Arm Productions USA, Inc., claimed that Celsius breached several endorsement deal contracts and didn’t pay the rapper the company stock he was promised in exchange for promoting the brand.

In the 2021 complaint, Flo Rida’s attorneys argued that the public still refers to Celsius as “Flo Rida’s drink.” He also shared this sentiment, telling reporters that his endorsement impacted the Boca Raton-based company’s trajectory.

When he began working with Celsius, a share was sold for less than $1, he said. Now, one is sold for more than $100.

“I was instrumental in Celsius, which you know and love today,” Flo Rida told reporters. “I put them on my back, and Celsius accompanied me all over the world through my videos, concerts, appearances and social media.”

According to NBC6, Celsius’ attorneys said Flo Rida was “properly compensated” with 250,000 shares of stock during the contract. They also alleged he wasn’t entitled to any other funds because the endorsement deal ended in 2018 — before Celsius’ value skyrocketed.

However, jurors weren’t convinced.

They agreed that the energy drink company breached the 2014 contract that should have given Flo Rida 250,000 company shares and the 2016 contract that should have given Flo Rida 500,000 shares as well as royalties on sparkling orange drinks.

Flo Rida, who rose to prominence in 2007 with his breakout single “Low,” has sold more than 80 million records since the start of his career. The South Florida resident also boasts popular hit singles like “Good Feeling,” “Whistle” and “My House.”