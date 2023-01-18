ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who the heck paid $100,000 for an old Twitter logo statue in Elon Musk's auction?

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Twitter headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, United States on October 28, 2022

Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency

  • A statue of Twitter's bird logo sold for $100,000 at auction, according to multiple reports.
  • The statue was part of Twitter's fire sale that included hundreds of surplus items.
  • The auction house would not comment on the identity of purchaser of the big-ticket item.

A three-and-a-half-foot tall statue of Twitter's bird logo sold at auction for $100,000, according to multiple reports .

The online auction opened on Tuesday morning, and by the afternoon, bidding was at $12,000 for the statue. Bids started at between $25 and $50 for all items.

The identity of the big-ticket buyer is unknown, as Heritage Global Partners, which is running the auction, declined to comment or share information about the buyers or bidding prices.

Hundreds of items are being sold in Twitter's fire sale of surplus office supplies. The items are being auctioned off by Heritage Global Partners.

A spokesperson for the firm, which sells surplus and distressed assets, previously told Fortune that the Twitter auction "has nothing to do with their financial position" and that "if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron."

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has made changes to the company since he acquired it for $44 billion last October. He almost immediately started cutting expenses by firing thousands of Twitter employees, and discontinuing the company's free lunches and other company perks .

A larger neon version of the Twitter logo sold for $40,000 at the auction, according to SFGate . The two Twitter birds caused a last-minute bidding war, SFGate reported, with the bid for the statue tripling in the hour before bidding closed. Leading up to the end, both birds were above $30,000.

Other items in the sale include phone charging bikes, industrial kitchen equipment like pizza ovens, and iMac monitors.

HGP declined to comment on the bid prices for the Twitter logo statue and other items.

