Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol

Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it

Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
