dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Eyeing Massive Surge After Breaking Through Major Hurdle – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed analyst believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is setting the stage for a major move to the upside. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely gearing up for a massive breakout that could send the king crypto to a level not seen since June 2022.
astaga.com
Bitcoin’s recovery will depend on a lot of macro-activities affecting the market, says Dan Ashmore
Coinjournal’s Dan Ashmore says quite a few elements, together with inflation and charge hikes, have affected the costs of most cryptocurrencies. He informed CNBC that Bitcoin’s restoration would depend upon quite a few macro occasions affecting the market. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have misplaced greater than...
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
dailyhodl.com
Majority of Shiba Inu Holders Sitting on Losses Despite the Dogecoin Rival’s 55% Rally in Two Weeks
The price of the dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) is rallying after developers announced the upcoming launch of the ecosystem’s layer-2 network, but many traders are still in the red. SHIB is up by 37.5% in the last two weeks amid the hype on the Shibarium layer-2 scaling...
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
Mortgage rates drop to the lowest level since September: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.15% for the week ending Jan. 19, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as recession uncertainty dents consumer spending
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as fears of a recession grow. Bad economic news was cheered last year as it signaled inflation may be cooling and the Fed may ease up on rate hikes. "The equity markets have apparently begun to...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol
Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
US stocks fall as investor concerns grow over looming recession and debt ceiling fight
US stocks fell on Thursday as investor concerns about a recession and the US debt ceiling linger. The US Treasury took extraordinary measures to meet the country's obligations after it hit the debt limit set by Congress. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the measures will stall a US default until...
US stocks climb but end the week mixed as investors worry about a coming recession
US stocks rose on Friday, but had a mixed performance for the week as investors worry about an upcoming recession. The Nasdaq closed the week with a gain, though the Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower. Tech stocks rallied on the latest batch of corporate earnings and layoffs sweeping...
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it
Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
