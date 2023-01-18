Read full article on original website
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Bridgeport softball community mourns loss of teammate killed in NY tractor-trailer crash
Police say 42-year-old Nate Montalvo was killed when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving veered out of control and crashed on a bridge, plunging onto I-287 in Harrison, New York Wednesday morning.
hamlethub.com
City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!
The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
hamlethub.com
Lots to LOVE inside 109 Cheese and Wine in Ridgefield (including Todd, Monica, and Otis!)
Think 109 Cheese and Wine for Valentine’s Day fare, kitchenware, pottery, and more!. Have you checked out the shop’s selection of Farmhouse Pottery (including cheese boards, platters and many serving pieces)? “They are in stock and perfect for any occasion or just for a romantic evening,” says owner, Todd Brown.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Jennifer Bozian, 53, has died
Jennifer Bozian of Longboat Key, FL and Ridgefield, CT passed away on Thursday, January 19, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 53. She was surrounded by loved ones at home in Ridgefield, CT as family and friends shared time with her throughout the holidays. Jennifer was...
hamlethub.com
Summer Job Opportunities in New Fairfield
Lifeguards Wanted! Are you interested in working at the Town park/beach this summer and currently hold a Lifeguard with waterfront Skills certification? We are looking for lifeguards to join our awesome team at the town beach!. If you are 16 years or older and interested in training for a lifeguard...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Cutting It Close At Sports Clips
2023-01-21@1:05pm–#Fairfield CT– An elderly woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after she drove through the front door at Sports Clips located at 2395 Black Rock Turnpike. Joe Cihak was about a minute into his haircut when the accident occurred. To make matters worse, Joe’s car was also hit by the elderly woman’s car.
hamlethub.com
Vote for Fairfield County Bank Charity of the Month, January is Champion Month!
The Iris Fund is honored to have won Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month in December, which resulted in a generous $1,000 donation for our critical women’s health research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. January is Champions Month, which means the charities that won in 2022...
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
hamlethub.com
CT Foodshare Truck in Ridgefield Tomorrow
Beginning tomorrow, Friday, January 20, the CT Foodshare Truck will be coming to Ridgefield every other Friday from 9:45 to 10:45 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church (6 Ivy Hill Road), weather permitting. Please check the dates below for the schedule through March. Please park at St. Andrew's Church and remain...
hamlethub.com
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 7 to 10 pm. ‘Love is in the air, let’s celebrate with flair’ at beautiful Lounsbury House on Saturday, February 11th, 7:00-10pm. Join us for festive cocktails & hors d’oeuvres, live acoustic guitar with Bob Curiano,...
Animal Hospital Staff Adopts Dog, Seeks Funds for Life-Saving Surgery
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Earlier this month, a young pup named Maverick came through the doors of a Westchester Veterinary Associates facility. Struggling to eat, the weeks-old dog was diagnosed with an extremely rare medical condition that would cost about $10,000 to remediate. The financial cost was too much to bear for Maverick’s owner, who made the difficult decision to have him put down. Then something unprecedented happened. “We took a vote,” said Jillian Santana, practice manager. “As a hospital, as a staff, we weren’t ready to give up on him.” The staff at Westchester Veterinary Associates, which owns Yorktown Animal Hospital, contacted the Maverick’s...
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
New DMV office will officially open Monday in White Plains
The office will officially open this Monday at The Source at White Plains located at 1 Maple Ave.
SHS Grad Hits Prime Time on Jeopardy!
SOMERS, N.Y. - They say that getting on Jeopardy! is harder than getting into Harvard. The smartest show on television receives about 100,000 applications from game aspirants a year. Of those only about 400 make it through the lengthy selection process, which begins with an online “Anytime” test that uses some of its hardest questions in order to weed out the weakest players. Those who score above a certain percentage get placed in a pool of potential contestants. Then showrunners randomly pick out another bunch of people for the next round of hurdles to jump. And so on and so on until the final crop is...
hamlethub.com
Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale
When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
greenwichsentinel.com
Raphaël’s Bakery: A Family-Run Local Favorite
Greenwich is home to an abundance of coffee shops and bakeries throughout town, each one host to its own specialty and allure. Raphaël’s Bakery off Greenwich Ave is one of the town’s most beloved bakery’s, known for their one of a kind daily fresh baked goods, delicious coffee, and immense hospitality.
Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls
A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Museum Cancels Gala, Encourages Residents to Visit 80th Anniversary Exhibit
The Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Danbury Museum have made the difficult decision to pause the museum’s annual gala for this year. We know how much you all enjoy our signature event each winter—and we enjoy hosting it and getting to see friends, members, and sponsors who come out to support the mission of the Danbury Museum—so we hope we can look forward to seeing you at some of the other (fun)draising events we are planning for the year ahead.
syossetjerichotribune.com
New Bakery Opens In Syosset
On Jan. 9, the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Stellina Bakery and Cafe in Syosset. Founded by world renowned chef Fabrizio Facchini and Oyster Bay locals Tom and Adriana Milana, Stellina Hospitality’s mission is to bring a piece of their Italian culture to Long Island.
