Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to personally prosecute murder trial
Ivan Bates will personally prosecute a murder case, the Baltimore City state's attorney announced Friday. While it's not unheard of for a jurisdiction's top prosecutor to litigate a criminal case, it is rare in Baltimore. "I want everybody to recognize the reason I entered my appearance is because, at the...
Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person injured in Baltimore County shooting Saturday night, police say
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department says one person was shot on the unit block of Chadwell Court. The department says the victim has been taken to the hospital. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, say authorities. This story is developing, stay with FOX45 News for...
Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
foxbaltimore.com
Man accused of escaping police custody at Baltimore hospital, federal agents join search
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In November 2022, an officer gets on the radio and calls for backup. A suspect had escaped from the prisoner transport vehicle outside Baltimore’s Midtown Hospital and was on the loose. “The suspect had requested to be evaluated by medical professionals after his arrest....
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK
(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
Inmate found dead in Harford County jail cell on Sunday
A 26-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning at the Harford County Detention Center.
foxbaltimore.com
Callers impersonating police to scam residents in Baltimore County, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Citizens have been contacted by callers who are impersonating police or federal agency over the phone, according to Baltimore County Police Department on social media on Friday. The department says that these calls are a scam to collect money and information by threatening to arrest...
Baltimore Officer Facebook Lives Himself Not Working While Collecting Over $200K In Overtime
A Baltimore City Schools police officer and prominent football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI after collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime while he was not working, reports Fox 45. Project Baltimore, an investigative reporting initiative, discovered through social media posts that Lawrence Smith reported several...
Maryland 18-year-old charged with murdering 8-year-old brother after he traded puppy for shotgun: report
An 18-year-old Baltimore, Maryland man charged with killing his 8-year-old brother traded a puppy for the weapon used in the shooting, a report says.
Fight With Knife, Nightstand, Leads To Arrest Of All Parties After Pasadena Altercation
Two women are facing charges after a brawl inside of a home in Pasadena, authorities say.Barbara Nicole Carter, 39, and Stephany Elaine Witt, 53, were arrested after officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in the 7800 block of Wiling Court, around 2 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, according to …
Baltimore Police seek persons of interest in deadly stabbing near metro stop
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for two people who are possibly connected to the killing of a 31-year-old man near the Upton metro stop, according to authorities. Surveillance video shows two males walking away from the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which is where Dashawn Anderson was attacked and left to die on Wednesday, police said.Anyone who has information about the deadly cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Vigil For Fallen Baltimore Police Officer To Move Forward After Being Previously Canceled
A vigil honoring a fallen Baltimore police officer will be held after being rescheduled due to weather, authorities announce. A vigil for Keona Holley, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Dec. 2021, will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, announce Baltimore officials. The vigil honoring...
foxbaltimore.com
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
WUSA
Missing Woodbridge man stabbed multiple times and murdered, says court documents
We first told you about Jose Gurrero in December -- when he went missing. Now, police believe they've found his body -- and they've arrested two suspects.
Suspicious Death In Essex Ruled A Homicide: Baltimore County Police
Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a murder after a body was found, authorities say. Detectives located the body around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, in the 900 block of Sun Circle Way, according to Baltimore County police. An autopsy was conducted on the body and the...
Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie
At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Comments / 0