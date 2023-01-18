ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WUSA9

Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person injured in Baltimore County shooting Saturday night, police say

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department says one person was shot on the unit block of Chadwell Court. The department says the victim has been taken to the hospital. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, say authorities. This story is developing, stay with FOX45 News for...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK

(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek persons of interest in deadly stabbing near metro stop

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for two people who are possibly connected to the killing of a 31-year-old man near the Upton metro stop, according to authorities. Surveillance video shows two males walking away from the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which is where Dashawn Anderson was attacked and left to die on Wednesday, police said.Anyone who has information about the deadly cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
PASADENA, MD
Shore News Network

Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie

At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

