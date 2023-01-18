ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Elizario, TX

San Elizario Mayor holds first city council meeting since arrest

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – San Elizario Mayor Isela Reyes held a City Council meeting Tuesday, being the first meeting since her arrest earlier this month in connection to insurance fraud charges.

During Tuesday’s meeting, our media partners asked Reyes about the current investigation. However, she stated at her lawyers’ request, she couldn’t comment further.

“There’s not really much I can say about the investigation, but I do thank the community for their support. I really love this community. So hopefully one day I can speak about the investigation, but at my lawyers request I can’t.” said San Elizario Mayor Isela Reyes

‘That’s what insurance is for’: Charge against San Eli mayor linked to $11K settlement

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, San Elizario Mayor Isela Reyes was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 and charged with insurance fraud of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

According to court documents, on March 6, 2022, an ex-employee of Reyes crashed into her vehicle. Reyes told the ex-employee who has been identified to be Oscar Cantos, not to worry about the damage stating, “that’s what insurance is for.”

Court documents also reveal that Reyes made a recorded statement to her insurance company, stating that she did not know when the damage to her car took place or who caused it. Her insurance company then paid Reyes more than $11,000.

According to a news release, the alleged offense took place before Reyes became mayor.

