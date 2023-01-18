Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30K, Crypto Trader Predicts
As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k degree, many crypto analysts have begun projecting additional rallies for the asset. One of many well-known crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, just lately gave a excessive value prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Might Fall Below $20,000 Before Bull Rally Resumes, Analyst Says
The final two weeks have been unimaginable for the worth of bitcoin. The digital asset has been capable of efficiently make its approach out of a miserable bear pattern and reached two-month highs within the course of. Nevertheless, with the latest pullback, there could also be a bit extra ache for bitcoin buyers earlier than the upward rally continues.
astaga.com
After Bitcoin’s Recent Surge, Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hit $2K?
Over the course of the previous three weeks, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has seen a meteoric rise. Even though are a couple of bearish indications that seem alongside the degrees of decrease timeframes, bulls have continued to prevail. Nonetheless, as per current evaluation by specialists, the worth appears to point a development exhaustion transfer is at present underway.
astaga.com
5 On-Chain Indicators Signals Bitcoin Entering Bull Market Cycle
Bitcoin worth trades strongly above the $20,000 psychological degree and reveals indicators of one other upside transfer above $21K. 5 on-chain indicators additionally sign that Bitcoin has entered an early bull market cycle. The crypto market recovered barely after the U.S. DOJ enforcement motion towards Russian crypto exchange Bitzlato. Crypto...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Drops To $20,700 As Miner Outflows Surge
On-chain knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin miner outflows have surged, suggesting that promoting from this cohort could also be behind the crypto’s decline to $20,700. Bitcoin Miner Outflows Have Registered A number of Spikes Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, on Wednesday, miners deposited 669 BTC...
The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023
There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
Start Thinking of Alternatives to These 6 Foods in 2023 — They’ll Be In Short Supply
It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...
How many states are still sending stimulus checks in 2023?
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of US benefits at both the federal and state levels was completely altered, as millions of families were forced into poverty or saw their earnings drop dramatically. As a result, the US government devised a variety of stimulus packages for each state that could be handed to the populace to assist in keeping people and businesses afloat.
CNET
SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why
If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
astaga.com
Whale Caught Dumping 443 Billion SHIB Amid Price Surge
Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rally backed by the Shibarium replace and Ethereum (ETH) whales shopping for noticed a decline on Thursday. World’s second largest meme crypto’s value dropped by over 9% within the final 24 hours. Simply after the large SHIB price pump, the whale tracker reported an enormous whale transaction which could possibly be a possible motive behind the current value drop.
astaga.com
Will Bitcoin Price Fall If Genesis Files Bankruptcy?
After the DXY fell intra-day to a brand new 7-month low of 101.56 yesterday, the Bitcoin worth briefly managed to deal with the important thing resistance zone above the $21,500 mark, reaching its highest stage since September 13, 2022, at $21,650. Nevertheless, the euphoria didn’t final lengthy for 2 causes.
astaga.com
2 US States Now Support Bitcoin, Will They Buy The Dip?
Whereas the bankruptcy of Genesis Trading is sending renewed (however expectable) shockwaves via the crypto market, two American states have taken necessary steps to foster Bitcoin. After Texas printed a report, New Hampshire is now additionally on the verge of taking the “orange tablet.”. New Hampshire’s Governor Chris Sununu’s...
astaga.com
UAE Set To Adopt Crypto Into ‘Major Role’ In Trading Policies
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is trying to undertake cryptocurrency in a ‘main function’ in its buying and selling insurance policies, based on a report by Bloomberg. Talking with Bloomberg Tv in Davos, Switzerland – the place the World Financial Discussion board is at present being held – UAE’s minister of state for international commerce, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, made some optimistic statements on the potential function of cryptocurrency within the financial system of the gulf nation.
astaga.com
Ethereum price retreats as the put/call ratio edges upwards
The spectacular crypto comeback has stalled following a sequence of weak company earnings from the United Stats. Ethereum pulled again to $1,500 on Thursday as information confirmed that the put/name ratio was heading greater. It has fallen by over 5.90% from the very best level this yr. Put and name...
astaga.com
Binance USD Exchange Reserves Dry Up, Behind Bitcoin Drop?
On-chain information reveals the Binance USD (BUSD) trade reserves have declined lately, an element which may be behind Bitcoin’s slowdown. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was a really massive influx of $250 million BUSD only a whereas in the past. The “exchange reserve” is an indicator that measures the full quantity of a cryptocurrency (which, within the current case, is Binance USD) at the moment being saved on wallets of centralized exchanges.
astaga.com
Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC
CryptoQuant information on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an sudden growth contemplating the strong efficiency of BTC costs up to now few buying and selling days. Miners’ Place Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Place Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on...
astaga.com
SSV Network price forms 2 extremely bearish patterns
SSV Community is a fast-growing supplier of liquid staking infrastructure. The builders launched a $50 million ecosystem progress fund. It has fashioned a rising broadening wedge and a bearish engulfing sample. Liquid staking is doing properly as buyers look forward to the upcoming Ethereum’s Shanghai improve. Lido DAO, the most...
astaga.com
Bitcoin’s recovery will depend on a lot of macro-activities affecting the market, says Dan Ashmore
Coinjournal’s Dan Ashmore says quite a few elements, together with inflation and charge hikes, have affected the costs of most cryptocurrencies. He informed CNBC that Bitcoin’s restoration would depend upon quite a few macro occasions affecting the market. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have misplaced greater than...
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
astaga.com
FTX Token (FTT) Price Rises 30% As CEO John J Ray III Plans To Restart Exchange
FTX Token (FTT) Value Surge. On Thursday, Ray, who’s supervising the chapter and restructuring of the FTX enterprise empire, acknowledged that he has put collectively a process workforce to analyze the possibility of relaunching FTX.com. This info captured main headlines which in flip resulted within the worth uptick for the cryptocurrency. It’s estimated that speculative traders are presently in possession of the altcoin, as most severe traders have misplaced religion after the centralized exchange filed for chapter within the United States.
