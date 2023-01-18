Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
WHSV
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest. Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond. January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s...
WSET
No injuries reported after bedroom ceiling fire in South Boston: Crews
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — South Boston crews say no one was hurt in a fire at a home in the area on Friday afternoon. The South Boston Fire Department & Company said it was dispatched to an unnamed address for smoke in a home. SEE ALSO: Driver hospitalized...
thenewsprogress.com
King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
South Boston police seek information on hit-and-run
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is asking the community for help in locating the driver of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Police say the hit and run happened in the area of the Dollar Tree on Old Halifax Rd. on Jan. 19 around […]
Human remains found in Granville County ditch belong to man missing since September
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators have identified a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
WSET
Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns on Village Highway in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles late Thursday evening. At 11:58 p.m., crews were dispatched to Village Highway and Little Falling Road for reports of a crash with one vehicle overturned and a driver out of the vehicle.
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
Gas station armed robbery suspect wanted by Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office
The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying an armed robbery suspect whole stole an undisclosed amount of money from a gas station.
NBC12
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 85 that left one woman dead. VSP says the crash happened on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. at the 43.2-mile marker in Dinwiddie County. Investigators say a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brianna P. Crowder-Miller, 35,...
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
WDBJ7.com
VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
WSET
2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
cbs17
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. sees record number of calls as firefighters push for higher wages
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department had a record-breaking year in 2022, with the highest call volume since the department's founding in 1884. The DFD ran a total of 9,592 calls, averaging over 26 calls per day. "We ran 250 more calls than the previous year in...
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
cbs17
Man caught with cocaine, guns and $11,000 cash in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms. On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the...
Comments / 0