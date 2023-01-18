ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase City, VA

WHSV

Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest. Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond. January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WFXR

South Boston police seek information on hit-and-run

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is asking the community for help in locating the driver of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Police say the hit and run happened in the area of the Dollar Tree on Old Halifax Rd. on Jan. 19 around […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 85 that left one woman dead. VSP says the crash happened on Jan. 5 just before 3 p.m. at the 43.2-mile marker in Dinwiddie County. Investigators say a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Brianna P. Crowder-Miller, 35,...
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline

In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
LYNCHBURG, VA

