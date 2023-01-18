Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to personally prosecute murder trial
Ivan Bates will personally prosecute a murder case, the Baltimore City state's attorney announced Friday. While it's not unheard of for a jurisdiction's top prosecutor to litigate a criminal case, it is rare in Baltimore. "I want everybody to recognize the reason I entered my appearance is because, at the...
Police: Woman struck and killed while in Howard Co. roadway
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Elkridge, Maryland on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, authorities say a Lexus GX 460 was heading south on Washington Boulevard, just past Meadowridge Road, when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person injured in Baltimore County shooting Saturday night, police say
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department says one person was shot on the unit block of Chadwell Court. The department says the victim has been taken to the hospital. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, say authorities. This story is developing, stay with FOX45 News for...
Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
foxbaltimore.com
Callers impersonating police to scam residents in Baltimore County, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Citizens have been contacted by callers who are impersonating police or federal agency over the phone, according to Baltimore County Police Department on social media on Friday. The department says that these calls are a scam to collect money and information by threatening to arrest...
Police release video of suspects wanted for deadly stabbing
Baltimore Police have released a video searching for two suspects in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson.
Baltimore Officer Facebook Lives Himself Not Working While Collecting Over $200K In Overtime
A Baltimore City Schools police officer and prominent football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI after collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime while he was not working, reports Fox 45. Project Baltimore, an investigative reporting initiative, discovered through social media posts that Lawrence Smith reported several...
Fight With Knife, Nightstand, Leads To Arrest Of All Parties After Pasadena Altercation
Two women are facing charges after a brawl inside of a home in Pasadena, authorities say.Barbara Nicole Carter, 39, and Stephany Elaine Witt, 53, were arrested after officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in the 7800 block of Wiling Court, around 2 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, according to …
fox5dc.com
Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
Vigil For Fallen Baltimore Police Officer To Move Forward After Being Previously Canceled
A vigil honoring a fallen Baltimore police officer will be held after being rescheduled due to weather, authorities announce. A vigil for Keona Holley, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Dec. 2021, will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, announce Baltimore officials. The vigil honoring...
foxbaltimore.com
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
9-year-old boy battling fatal disease spends time with Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 9-year-old boy battling CLN3 batten, a disease which is always fatal without any known treatment or cure, spent time in Parkville Police Station, according to a Baltimore County Police Department. Noah can be seen smiling with officers, holding a clear police shield, and holding...
Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie
At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Baltimore City State's attorney Ivan Bates to try man charged for murdering cellmate
BALTIMORE — City State's attorney Ivan Bates will try a man accused of murdering his cellmate at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake facility, Bates announces in a press conference Friday. Gordon Staron Jr., 34, of Harford County, is charged with first-degree murder, after prosecutors alleged that he killed his deaf cellmate, who was found dead inside their cell at Central Booking on Oct. 9, 2022, the Baltimore Banner reported. Staron was already incarcerated for the fatal stabbing of a man in the 1400 block of East Monument Street at a bus stop. Assistant State's Attorney Tonya LaPolla said the state intends to seek life without the possibility of parole.
Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church
A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 69-year-old beloved woman inside her East Baltimore church. Manzie Smith Jr., 63, pleaded guilty to the murder of Evelyn Player who was stabbed to death in November 2021. Smith received a life sentence with all but 50 years suspended and five years of probation. The […] The post Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
