Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
Fox 19
Adventure Crew takes city kids to explore the outdoors at Perfect North Slopes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Adventure Crew, a non-profit in Cincinnati that connects city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures. On Saturday, kids that are with Adventure Crew were skiing and snow boarding at Perfect North Slopes. Paige Young, Director of Programming with Adventure Crew,...
Fox 19
Tri-State veteran gets surprise for 100th birthday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Friday. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell was at Deer Park to capture Ralph Irvine’s celebration. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul
A piece of “Millionaire’s Corner” is the last remaining relic of the storied Jergens estate. The post This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
districtadministration.com
School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents
A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Local corrections center focusing more on security and higher-risk offenders
The River City Correctional Center's executive director said the facility is focusing more on security and higher risk offenders. Scott McVey said the facility is using new tools to monitor inmates.
Fox 19
Bodies found in Mexico likely missing Cincinnati architect, fiancée
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The siblings of 36-year-old Jose Gutiérrez say their parents, who live in Mexico, are on their way to give a DNA sample after authorities told them a body found Thursday is likely that of their loved one. Four bodies were found in total. Three are...
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky
It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
WKRC
Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
WKRC
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
‘Something’s not right;’ sister of missing Butler Co. man speaks out after bodies found in Mexico
A woman wants answers after her brother has been missing since Christmas and investigators found his fiancee’s body and her two family members in Mexico. José Gutiérrez, 36, of Butler County went to Mexico to spend time with his fiancee. Our news partners at WCPO previously reported...
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department on West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good Samaritan Hospital has served the Cincinnati community for over 160 years and was the first to bring a full-service free-standing emergency department to West Side communities back in 2010. In this 19 For a Cure segment, we take a look inside the ER. See a spelling...
Fox 19
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 36-year-old Jose Guiterrez says they recently learned the car he used in Mexico has been found riddled with bullet holes. The family still hopes and prays for his safe return. “We constantly keep praying every night,” said Brandie Guiterre, Jose’s sister. “We have...
WKRC
What happened to McDonald's at CVG?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
WKRC
Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
