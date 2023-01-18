ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Adventure Crew takes city kids to explore the outdoors at Perfect North Slopes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Adventure Crew, a non-profit in Cincinnati that connects city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures. On Saturday, kids that are with Adventure Crew were skiing and snow boarding at Perfect North Slopes. Paige Young, Director of Programming with Adventure Crew,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State veteran gets surprise for 100th birthday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Friday. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell was at Deer Park to capture Ralph Irvine’s celebration. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
DEER PARK, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
districtadministration.com

School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents

A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
103GBF

Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky

It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What happened to McDonald's at CVG?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH

