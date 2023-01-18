Read full article on original website
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who […] The post Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Chad and Lori Daybell in court on several motions
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chad and Lori Daybell were in court on Thursday for a hearing on several issues. The couple is facing murder charges in the death of Chad's ex-wife and two of Lori's children. Judge Boyce heard arguments from both sides on several issues before the court.
Post Register
Cupid's Undie Run is coming - photo gallery from years past
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cupid's Undie Run is returning to Boise on February 11th. Cupid's Undie Run is a national event that raises money and awareness for the genetic disorder Neurofibromatosis (NF). NF causes tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body and can lead to deafness, blindness,...
Post Register
Here comes the dreaded high pressure
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Weather wise, that was a great storm for Western Idaho. Most areas reported about 3" of snow. Bogus Basin had 5" of snow. With the clearing skies will come cold temperatures tonight. The Treasure Valley will see overnight lows in the teens. This will be followed by some patchy morning fog. Otherwise, Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30's. Another weak front may bring a slight chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, but that's about it.
Post Register
Dusting of snow headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some light snow will be headed our way later tonight. An upper-level trough will bring a dusting of snow later tonight with the possibility of up to an inch of accumulation here in the valley. The mountain regions could see 2-4 inches of snow. Here...
KTVB
Keith Bhonapha leaving Boise State to join Oregon State coaching staff
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State associate head coach, running backs coach and special teams coordinator, Keith Bhonapha, is leaving the Broncos to coach Oregon State's backfield, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust confirmed Friday morning. Bhonapha overlapped with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith at both Boise State and the...
UNM takes down 1st place Boise State in overtime thriller
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took two hours and 11 minutes of real time for UNM to close out Mountain West leading Boise State. After eight lead changes, 11 ties and an overtime period, Morris Udeze said enough was enough, and scored the winning basket with seconds remaining to give UNM a 79-81 win. In total, […]
Arbiter Online
Transfer Season for Boise State Football: Who’s in and who’s out
It’s transfer season for Boise State football, which means Bronco Nation can expect some switch-ups for the upcoming football season. The transfer portal permits student athletes to place their name in an online database declaring their desire to transfer to a different school. Athletes enter the portal by informing...
golobos.com
Lobos Battle Past Broncos Behind McGruder Double-Double
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After trailing by six early in Saturday’s game against Boise State, the Lobos responded to take a lead at the end of the first and never trailed for the remainder of the contest in the 76-68 victory. Shaiquel McGruder led the way with a game-and season-high...
BSU Coach Leon Rice: “That Could’ve Been A Riot At Halftime”
Boise State Basketball's road to the Mountain West Conference championship took an unusual bounce last night, losing to New Mexico Friday night in Albuquerque 81-79. The Broncos never faded despite a sold-out 'Pit' of over 14,000 Lobo fans. However, what happened off the court has the usual pleasant, easy-going Leon...
