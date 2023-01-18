ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected robber shot by off-duty officer on South Side

By Dana Rebik, Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A suspected robber was shot Wednesday afternoon by an off-duty officer on the South Side amid a struggle, according to Chicago police.

The department said the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 90th Street. A female off-duty officer, who police said pulled her gun and announced she was a cop, interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building on the block.

Police said when the offender tried to grab the off-duty officer’s weapon, a struggle ensued, resulting in the cop discharging their gun.

The offender was struck and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting and the officer will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days as is standard.

blackchild
3d ago

she should be at work right now camera's don't lie thanks girl for showing ur bravery he got just what he deserved period.

Jose Jimenez
3d ago

The officer held her own. She's a tiny lady. Props to her and congratulations.

