OCALA, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2023) – The Discovery Center, in partnership with the Florida Engineering Society (FES) and Ocala Electric Utility (OEU), will host Engineering Day Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Discovery Center, 701 Sanchez Ave. Registration will begin 9:30 a.m. Children, ages 5...

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO