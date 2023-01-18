Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
Boise Rescue Mission, Zoo Boise receive $1.25 million donation
BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries will soon be able to implement new improvements thanks to a very generous donation. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently donated a total of $1.25 million to the Treasure Valley non-profit organizations, with $750,000 going to the rescue mission and $500,000 to the zoo.
Meridian Canine Rescue 'drowning' in dog surrender inquires
BOISE, Idaho — Meridian Canine Rescue is in need of help from dog fosters in the Treasure Valley, as they are "drowning" in the number of requests from people wanting to surrender their pups. Board President Karinna Lozano told KTVB Meridian Canine Rescue has seen roughly 30 to 40...
kmvt
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over a year, members from numerous southern Idaho charities and nonprofit organizations have been working to provide the region with its only warming center for the Magic Valley’s houseless. And on Friday night, It will open for the first time - located...
KIVI-TV
"We would not be here if it was not for Nampa and the Treasure Valley": Locals help kids with Shoe That Grows
NAMPA, Idaho — Buying a new pair of shoes seems like a common occurrence for most Americans, but many kids in other countries don't own a single pair. The Nampa-natives behind the non-profit Because International want to change that. Founder Kenton Lee traveled to Kenya after college and learned...
Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash
BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
livinginthenews.com
Sayama Grill’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Sayama Grill Had It’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, Friday, January 20th. They are located at 375 East Idaho in Ontario Oregon. Come by and enjoy sushi, hamburgers or steaks. For more information about the Ontario Chamber Of Commerce, please call (541) 889-8012.
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
Inspiring Boise Family’s Lights Display Leads to Huge Donation for Sick Idaho Kids
The inspiring family behind the donation has lived in their neighborhood since the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2006 that their Christmas lights display really started turning heads. We’re talking about the DeBolt Christmas Light Show on Parapet Court. After becoming familiar with Marty Slack’s over-the-top animated home...
Surprise: Police Say ‘Right of Way’ Means This On Idaho Roads
I love driving but I’ll also admit that it can be frustrating. Usually, that frustration comes from having to deal with other drivers. Before you get mad at me, I guarantee you all feel the same about driving in Idaho. What Does 'Right of Way' Really Mean On Idaho...
People Can’t Stop Talking About These 3 Restaurants In Meridian
I love discovering new places and right now a lot of those places are to eat and drink. I'm always looking on TripAdvisor and Yelp to see what's new, what's hot, and what people are talking about. Did you know Yelp has a "Hot & New" feature?. I like to...
Post Register
Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound this morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to Idaho 511, multiple minor accidents along I-84 eastbound slowed traffic this morning. One accident was reported between Exit 38: I-84B Nampa, Garrity Blvd and Exit 42: Ten Mile Rd, 1 mile east of the Nampa area. Another accident was reported between SH 69...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Magic Valley Chaplains honor Kay Wolverton, Dutch Zuiderveld
The Magic Valley Chaplains, an organization of 65 volunteer chaplains that serves incarcerated persons in seven facilities throughout southern Idaho, has honored two chaplains for their work to glorify God. Kay Wolverton, an inmate chaplain for 40 years who has served at the Twin Falls County Jail since it opened...
Idaho Foodbank receives two donated vehicles from Kendall Ford of Meridian
On Friday, January 20, Kendall Ford of Meridian donated two new vehicles to the Idaho Foodbank to contribute to their mission of providing food to those in need.
Twin Falls Personalized License Plate Slips Past Quality Control
When you drive around Twin Falls or any other town, you’ve probably spent time stuck in traffic trying to decipher personalized license plates. I’m not sure what’s more entertaining, the plates themselves or some of our really bad attempts at translations. They won’t let you put just...
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Post Register
Dusting of snow headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some light snow will be headed our way later tonight. An upper-level trough will bring a dusting of snow later tonight with the possibility of up to an inch of accumulation here in the valley. The mountain regions could see 2-4 inches of snow. Here...
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
