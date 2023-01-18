ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash

BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
KTVB

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
livinginthenews.com

Sayama Grill’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Sayama Grill Had It’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, Friday, January 20th. They are located at 375 East Idaho in Ontario Oregon. Come by and enjoy sushi, hamburgers or steaks. For more information about the Ontario Chamber Of Commerce, please call (541) 889-8012.
Post Register

Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound this morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to Idaho 511, multiple minor accidents along I-84 eastbound slowed traffic this morning. One accident was reported between Exit 38: I-84B Nampa, Garrity Blvd and Exit 42: Ten Mile Rd, 1 mile east of the Nampa area. Another accident was reported between SH 69...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Magic Valley Chaplains honor Kay Wolverton, Dutch Zuiderveld

The Magic Valley Chaplains, an organization of 65 volunteer chaplains that serves incarcerated persons in seven facilities throughout southern Idaho, has honored two chaplains for their work to glorify God. Kay Wolverton, an inmate chaplain for 40 years who has served at the Twin Falls County Jail since it opened...
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Post Register

Dusting of snow headed our way

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some light snow will be headed our way later tonight. An upper-level trough will bring a dusting of snow later tonight with the possibility of up to an inch of accumulation here in the valley. The mountain regions could see 2-4 inches of snow. Here...
