NBC Connecticut
Stolen Vehicle Involved in Crash on Route 9 in Middletown, Multiple People Injured
Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 9 in Middletown early Sunday morning and multiple people were injured. Officers in Middletown were advised of a vehicle speeding through Portland around 1:45 a.m. It was reported that the vehicle was traveling over the Arrigoni Bridge.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies Following Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport
A woman has died after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night. It all started just before 6:30 on Linen Avenue when a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west rear ended a Honda CRV. The force of the collision forced the CRV forward and into at least three parked vehicles...
Eyewitness News
I-84 east closed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Hartford because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. State police said the highway is shut down in the area of exit 50. The tractor trailer is leaking fluids and DEEP is cleaning up the spill, police said. Authorities said...
East Hartford Woman, 33, Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Glastonbury
Connecticut State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a 33-year-old woman dead. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in Hartford County. A 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling in Glastonbury on Route 2 westbound, east of Exit 8, in the left lane of two when the driver lost control of vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.
Eyewitness News
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
A 32-year-old East Hartford woman died after driving down an embankment in Glastonbury. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:55 AM UTC. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. Hamden...
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Closed After Crash
Both sides of New Britain Avenue are closed in West Hartford Friday morning. Police said a commercial vehicle hit wires near 1031 New Britain Ave. The road is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue and police advise drivers to seek alternate routes through the area.
NBC Connecticut
Person Dies After Crashing Into Tree in Woodbridge
A person has died after a motor vehicle accident in Woodbridge Friday night. Police said they were called to a crash in the area of Route 114 near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road at about 6:30 p.m. Authorities said they saw a vehicle traveling north that had veered off...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford
State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
Manchester man tries to get into cars, tractor-trailer after crash on I-84 in Hartford: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man is accused of trying to carjack three cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Hartford after a crash on Friday morning. Some "good Samaritans" detained the suspect until state police stepped in to assist, according to troopers. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday,...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover
2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
Eyewitness News
Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
NBC Connecticut
Multiple Firefighters Injured Battling 3-Alarm Meriden Blaze
Sirens blaring on North Broad Street in Meriden as fire crews rushed to the scene of a home bursting with flames Saturday afternoon. Before firefighters arrived, bystanders sprung into action. “I opened the gate and went to the side door, and I started banging on the screen door, which was...
NBC Connecticut
4 Firefighters, 1 Occupant Injured in Meriden House Fire
Four firefighters and one occupant were injured during a house fire in Meriden on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a three-story home on the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue just before 4 p.m. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the side porch. It rapidly spread through...
Pedestrian dead, driver flees scene in East Hartford
Police in East Hartford are investigating a crash Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead. Detectives say the the driver fled the scene. The incident occurred around 9:30 in the area of Main and Pitkin Streets.
NBC Connecticut
One Hospitalized After Accident During Construction in Wilton
One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in Wilton Friday morning. Police said there was an accident at a structure on Cannon Road that is under construction. One worker was taken to an area hospital and another was treated at the scene. Officials from the Wilton...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fiery crash closes road in Simsbury
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits. Updated: 56 minutes ago. In July...
NBC Connecticut
Teens Accused of Crashing Into Police Car While in Stolen Vehicle in Waterbury
Police have arrested two teenagers who are accused of crashing into a police car while in a stolen vehicle in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they identified a stolen Honda CRV and tried to stop it on Brass Mill Drive while the vehicle was stopped at a red light. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a home in Waterbury on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven
A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
YAHOO!
Plainfield crash left a man comatose in October. Why is his family accusing state police?
GRISWOLD —The family of a severely injured Norwich man is accusing a state police trooper of failing to report an October vehicle pursuit in Plainfield that ended with a crash and their loved one in a coma. During a Friday afternoon press conference at the Comfort Inn in Griswold,...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Cars Speed Through Hamden, New Haven
A man has critical injuries after being shot while speeding next to another car through Hamden and New Haven Friday afternoon. New Haven Police said they were called to a hospital in town after a person with a gunshot wound showed up. A 21-year-old resident was shot while two cars drove next to each other speeding.
