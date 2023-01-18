ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

NBC Connecticut

Woman Dies Following Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport

A woman has died after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night. It all started just before 6:30 on Linen Avenue when a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west rear ended a Honda CRV. The force of the collision forced the CRV forward and into at least three parked vehicles...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

I-84 east closed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Hartford because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. State police said the highway is shut down in the area of exit 50. The tractor trailer is leaking fluids and DEEP is cleaning up the spill, police said. Authorities said...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Closed After Crash

Both sides of New Britain Avenue are closed in West Hartford Friday morning. Police said a commercial vehicle hit wires near 1031 New Britain Ave. The road is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue and police advise drivers to seek alternate routes through the area.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Dies After Crashing Into Tree in Woodbridge

A person has died after a motor vehicle accident in Woodbridge Friday night. Police said they were called to a crash in the area of Route 114 near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road at about 6:30 p.m. Authorities said they saw a vehicle traveling north that had veered off...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford

State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover

2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multiple Firefighters Injured Battling 3-Alarm Meriden Blaze

Sirens blaring on North Broad Street in Meriden as fire crews rushed to the scene of a home bursting with flames Saturday afternoon. Before firefighters arrived, bystanders sprung into action. “I opened the gate and went to the side door, and I started banging on the screen door, which was...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 Firefighters, 1 Occupant Injured in Meriden House Fire

Four firefighters and one occupant were injured during a house fire in Meriden on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a three-story home on the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue just before 4 p.m. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the side porch. It rapidly spread through...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Hospitalized After Accident During Construction in Wilton

One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in Wilton Friday morning. Police said there was an accident at a structure on Cannon Road that is under construction. One worker was taken to an area hospital and another was treated at the scene. Officials from the Wilton...
WILTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Fiery crash closes road in Simsbury

NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits. Updated: 56 minutes ago. In July...
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teens Accused of Crashing Into Police Car While in Stolen Vehicle in Waterbury

Police have arrested two teenagers who are accused of crashing into a police car while in a stolen vehicle in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they identified a stolen Honda CRV and tried to stop it on Brass Mill Drive while the vehicle was stopped at a red light. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a home in Waterbury on Tuesday.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
NEW HAVEN, CT

