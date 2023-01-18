Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned the Bills into an annual powerhouse and is trying to lead them to a Super Bowl. Allen is not alone on his journey, as he has shared his moments, positive and negative, for years with his girlfriend Brittany Williams. Williams is a Pilates instructor who grew up in Firebaugh, a small town in Fresno County, California, where Allen also grew up. She is immensely important for Allen’s success in the last few NFL seasons. Without further ado, here is Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams.

