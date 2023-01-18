As someone who’s lived her entire life above the 45th parallel, I welcome winter. I also love watching how others enjoy winter, whether it’s the trio of snowmen perched alongside the Barely There trail at Lone Pine State Park or groups of people ice fishing on Foy’s Lake. There are likely a million maxims about living in Montana, but this one is true from Malta to Martin City: if you don’t like the long winter, it’s a tough place to live. I was raised by parents who greeted winter joyfully. My dad worked road construction, a crushing job of 80- to 90-hour workweeks in the short summers of northern Michigan. So once the snow fell, we finally got to see much more of my dad. My mom, who’s demonstrated a lifelong devotion to the small, beautiful details of life, would welcome the winter birds to the feeder, and on those rare days the sun would shine, she would make sure we all got outside and tipped our faces toward the light. Both parents loved to ski, all made financially possible by my dad’s winter job of tending bar at the local ski hill.

MARTIN CITY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO