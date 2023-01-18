Read full article on original website
No Name
2d ago
Ever since all these liberals from out of state flooded in the homeless came with. If you don’t want rats in your basement don’t turn up the heat and feed them.
Missoula, Kalispell Firehouse Subs raising money for firefighter, family
Firehouse Subs in Missoula and Kalispell will be hosting a “Community Commitment Night” to help support a Kalispell firefighter and his family.
Flathead Beacon
Stop Enabling Homeless Population
We, the Flathead County Board of Commissioners, are addressing the community after receiving numerous complaints of an increasing and distressing problem in our valley. The Flathead Beacon recently reported that Kalispell has the second highest number of homeless in the state. If we continue to enable the homeless population, then those numbers will increase.
Flathead Beacon
Holland Lake Lodge: For Which ‘American People?
The Flathead National Forest (FNF) rejected POWDR’s Master Development Plan (MDP) for Holland Lake Lodge, creating a temporary calm after residents of Condon overwhelmingly rejected POWDR’s MDP proposal. The FNF did not consult the Condon community or Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) prior to MDP submission. On Sept.14, during the public comment period, FNF Supervisor Kurt Steele wrote on the USFS website that he will consider what “is in the best interest of the American People.” Having grown up in Condon and now a property owner there, given the lack of community and ecological considerations demonstrated by the USFS throughout the process, I am left to wonder which “American People” Supervisor Steele is referring to.
Whitefish Pilot
Neighbors of KM Ranch project raise objections again
A revised proposal for a 155-acre piece of land on KM Ranch Road is just as flawed as a previously rejected plan for the property, neighbors told the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night. “This is the same dog with different fleas,” Joe DeCree told the board. Montarise...
Flathead Beacon
Playing Winter
As someone who’s lived her entire life above the 45th parallel, I welcome winter. I also love watching how others enjoy winter, whether it’s the trio of snowmen perched alongside the Barely There trail at Lone Pine State Park or groups of people ice fishing on Foy’s Lake. There are likely a million maxims about living in Montana, but this one is true from Malta to Martin City: if you don’t like the long winter, it’s a tough place to live. I was raised by parents who greeted winter joyfully. My dad worked road construction, a crushing job of 80- to 90-hour workweeks in the short summers of northern Michigan. So once the snow fell, we finally got to see much more of my dad. My mom, who’s demonstrated a lifelong devotion to the small, beautiful details of life, would welcome the winter birds to the feeder, and on those rare days the sun would shine, she would make sure we all got outside and tipped our faces toward the light. Both parents loved to ski, all made financially possible by my dad’s winter job of tending bar at the local ski hill.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill
A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
Flathead Beacon
Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle
10:50 a.m. A former law enforcement officer had questions about Kalispell’s dog ordinances, as his neighbor had two dogs that wouldn’t stop barking. He also informed officers that this neighbor had “whipped it out” in front of his wife. 12:28 p.m. A woman got a ride...
NBCMontana
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
Flathead Beacon
Ready, Set, Slide!
The ski mountaineering (skimo) league, where racers skin up the course and ski down, takes place on Wednesdays in January and there’s one week left! Racers can choose to ski one, two or three laps based on ability, with all races beginning at 6 p.m., giving everyone the chance to make it up after work.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Flathead Beacon
FVCC To Host National Geographic Event About Recovery of Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park
An upcoming National Geographic Live event at Flathead Valley Community College’s new Wachholz College Center will bring to Kalispell an award-winning filmmaker with Montana ties to discuss the story of a national park in Mozambique that has continued to rebound after a prolonged civil war left the local wildlife population decimated.
Flathead Beacon
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
