The community gathers to support one local family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident. “We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime
ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
Activism ‘illuminated’ by art on display at RAMP in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A work inspired by a moving moment in U.S. history is now on display at the RAMP building at 202 Market St. in Rockford. Local artist, Dustin Eckhardt, hand-built a 12′ x 6′ project mirroring an image from the Tom Olin Collection documenting the Capitol Crawl on March 12, 1990―when a group of activists abandoned their mobility aids and dragged themselves up the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Roscoe man sentenced to 7 years for embezzling from long term care centers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Steven Bennett, 53, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for embezzling from the long-term care centers he was employed to oversee. Bennett is a former executive director with LTC Support Services and oversaw the operation of 29 Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) homes in Northwest Illinois. CILA homes are […]
Woman shot in Rockford, non-life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday night, just a few streets away from the District 1 police department. According to a tweet posted by Rockford Police, just before nine at night. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue. Details are...
Science Olympiad Invitational helps to build students’ science skills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Saturday marks a time for Stateline middle schoolers to let their science skills shine. The annual Science Olympiad Invitational places an emphasis on hands-on group participation by learning designing techniques. These techniques are taught in subjects like genetics, mechanical engineering and technology. Roscoe, Winnebago, Rockford...
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
Rockford cop charged with battery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
R1 Planning Council earns designation for its economic development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a decade working for this title the Region One Planning Council becomes an Economic Development District. This gives them more funding to cover economic projects in surrounding counties. “We really are here at a hub of agriculture, manufacturing, technology and innovation in Illinois...
Possible new COVID-19 booster may become available
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration will meet next week to talk about the booster. The kraken variant, which is part of the omicron family first appeared in the U.S last October. It spreads rapidly but doctors say it causes fewer death.
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
